‘Babylon’ review: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie star in Damien Chazelle’s version of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ on steroids
After romanticizing Hollywood in La La Land, Damien Chazelle widens his Another Day of Sun lens to explore the dark roots of the city of Babylon, which is essentially another era from the dawn of walkie-talkies Singin in the Rain on a cocktail amphetamines and steroids. Despite a stellar cast and spectacular moments (given who’s involved, how could there not be?), the sprawling, messy, three-plus-hour endurance test isn’t ready for its close-up. .
After multiple characters and mixing close-to-reality versions of Hollywood lore to ground the exercise, Babylon opens with a sensory overload illustration of the decadence and debauchery of early showbiz around 1926. In a symbol not too subtle of that, the film opens with a low-level studio worker (Diego Calva) carrying an elephant up a hill to serve as a prop at an absurdly lavish party (OK, orgy, but considering what will happen, it’s not worth quibbling over semantics).
There are over 30 minutes left until the title hits the screen, but by then Chazelle has introduced most of the key characters, including an aging star like Douglas Fairbanks (Brad Pitt) on his wife No. Whatever, a talented musician (Jovan Adepo), and an aspiring actress (Margot Robbie, who steals every scene she’s in) who announces, I’m already a star, then when asked what movies she’s been in summer, she answers: Nothing for the moment.
There’s also the gossip columnist (Jean Smart), the exotic entertainer (Li Jun Li), and an assortment of wrestlers and stars, everyone boarding the same escalator, with the only question being whether their side up or down.
The advent of sound images upsets everything in a big way, just like in Singin in the Rain, paving the way for tragic rises and falls.
There’s some emotion in there, but Chazelle walks out the door so aggressively with such over-the-top frills, throwing projectiles to the elephant relieving herself at an unfortunate time when it’s hard to care for most quality cartoon personalities.
Babylon rallies a little towards the end, but unlike how time flies watching Avatar: The Way of Water, another movie that screams for the good old days of intermissions, the middle part bogs down while working for get there. In that sense, the truck with the elephant turns out to be a pretty good metaphor, but not in the most flattering way.
Thematically there’s also a vague sense of melancholy for the freewheeling excess of the time when a corpse could be treated as an inconvenience at a time when Hollywood and other industries were forced to watch carefully the misconduct that this type of environment allowed to fester.
Perhaps most of all, Babylon feels like a case of providing a talented filmmaker with unfettered license to make the movie he wanted to make, while a few wise notes, whether that involved cutting length or limiting a scene, would have been useful.
In another key Avatar difference, Babylon lacks the established IP tie-in that might entice more people to brave that daunting length.
Hollywood’s infatuation with its past is well documented, as films from Sunset Boulevard to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood attest. Already nominated for a Golden Globe (oddly classified as a musical or a comedy), Babylon could be an awards player despite its flaws thanks to this dynamic, fueled by its star power and enticing subject matter.
In the end, however, Chazelle delivered another valentine to the magic, power, and history of movies and yes, the ideal of watching them with all those wonderful people in the dark who, given current trends Even those with a taste for this overcooked stew will likely end up diffusing it.
Babylon opens December 23 in US theaters. It is rated R.
