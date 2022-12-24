Opera Hosting Murder Mystery Dinner, Music This Week | Culture & Leisure

Burn off some of those Christmas calories by dancing the night away at one of the many events or concerts on the schedule to kick off the new week.
Monday, it all starts with Murder! At the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m., doors are at 7:30 p.m. All seats are at round tables and can be purchased individually. Buy a table of eight and receive a complimentary bottle of champagne.
Come and witness the ultimate crime thriller at Sir Warren Peace Estate and immerse yourself in a night of mystery, intrigue and murder you will never forget, and enjoy a glass of champagne and desserts to die for with your ticket. There were less than 100 tickets available for the event, so don’t hesitate to grab one.
With a murderous mob of people just waiting for the murder to arrive on the scene, this night will have everyone looking over their shoulders and guessing who the next victim will be. Customers can bribe suspects to get clues and gather information to find out the unhinged guest who hits all the guests. Just be careful, because you might be next. Dress your best in formal wear and costumes, it’s a fancy party after all.
Tickets are $75, plus a $5 box office fee, which includes desserts and a glass of champagne.
For the second evening of the Holiday Concert Series operas, the Sheridan Arts Foundation presents An Evening with Kiltro on Tuesday at 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m.
Creatures of Habit, the debut album by the Chilean folk rock band from Denver, put the emerging trio on the musical map. Seamlessly weaving ambient textures and looping guitars, Andean folk with flashes of shoegaze and lively percussion, Kiltro created a fascinating world somewhere both familiar and alien.
Denver breakout band Kiltro deftly blend Chilean folk music with modern progressive rock to create a sound that will have you dancing for days and humming the harmonies that quickly propelled this band to great heights, Westwords Chris recently wrote. Speed.
Tickets are $30 for standard seats and $40 for premium seats, plus a $5 box office fee.
Also on Tuesday, local favorite Jewel is hosting an intimate evening of connection, music and food with an eclectic group of leaders, philanthropists and artists who aim to raise funds and awareness for her Inspiring Children Foundation.
Purchase the dinner ticket through the opera house ticketing system and the Sheridan Arts Foundation, the 501c3 non-profit organization that owns and operates the historic Sheridan Opera House, will receive 20% of dinner ticket sales , while 80% will go to the Jewels Inspiring Children Foundation. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at a private residence in Mountain Village. As of press time Friday afternoon, only a handful of dinner packages remained, which included tickets to one of two Jewel shoes on Wednesday night. These tickets cost $3,000.
For the third night of the holiday concert series, An Evening with Jewel features two shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., doors at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
In case you forgot, Grammy-nominated Jewel, who recently won Season 6 of The Masked Singer, is a world-renowned singer-songwriter, actress, poet, and philanthropist. These shows will also benefit his Inspiring Children Foundation and the Sheridan Arts Foundation.
Tickets for the concert cost between $125 and $275 each, plus a $5 box office fee. Shows will be seated; AJ rows are on the ground floor, while KQ rows are on the balcony. Legroom is limited in rows O and P.
For more information on upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.