Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies in Hyderabad | Hyderabad News







He was 87 years old.

The death of the ‘Sri Ranga Neethulu’ actor, who was also a producer, director and politician, has been mourned by a number of Tollywood personalities.

Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to express his grief over the actor’s passing. Extremely saddened by the passing of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have great memories of working with https://t.co/o9KvBjY5Uq — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) 1671769347000 HYDERABAD: Legendary Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away today morning at his residence in Hyderabad.He was 87 years old.The death of the ‘Sri Ranga Neethulu’ actor, who was also a producer, director and politician, has been mourned by a number of Tollywood personalities.Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to express his grief over the actor’s passing. “Extremely saddened by the passing of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” he said. -he writes.

Noting the ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’ actor’s contribution to the Telugu industry, Ram Charan wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever!! That his soul rests in peace “.

Ravi Teja expressed his condolences on the National Award-winning actor’s death, writing, “Devastated by the passing of legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is one of the best actors Indian cinema has ever seen. My sincere condolences to his family and dear ones. Om Shanthi”. Rest in Peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu https://t.co/SBhoGATr0y — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) 1671768036000 Chiranjeevi tweeted a long note in Telugu with some photos of him with the ‘Nirdoshi’ actor. “Rest in peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has expressed his “deep sadness” over the passing of the ‘Raja Makutam’ actor.

Noting his achievements, Harichandan wrote, “I express deep sorrow and sadness over the passing of Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana, actor, producer, director and former MP for Telugu Lok Sabha, on Friday in Hyderabad. bereaved family members.

During his illustrious career spanning over six decades, Satyanarayana has received numerous awards, including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and two Nandi Awards.

He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

