Entertainment
Who Stole Inflatable Joe in Hollywood?
He’s a South Florida institution, his goatee-wrapped smile as famous in those parts as Colonel Sanders beckoning us generations from the side of plastic green Flanigans cups stacked in kitchen cabinets all over town.
And now Joe is missing, his mysterious disappearance while on a shift at a new Big Daddys Wine & Liquors location in Hollywood on Wednesday night causing an outpouring of concern among fans and amateur sleuths on social media.
It was sad. It was disappointing, said Randy Navarro, field supervisor for Big Daddys stores in South Florida. Navarro said he was waiting to file a police report. We just want to see if anyone would be nice enough to bring it back before we get to that level.
Joe shouldn’t be hard to find: he wears a green shirt, black pants, and is about 10 feet tall. Its weight varies, because it is inflatable. He has no feet.
His identical twin, also named Joe, remains at his post at the edge of North University Drive, near where the alleged kidnapping took place. Despite smiling bravely, he was apparently too emotional to tell a reporter about what he might have witnessed when his twin went missing.
On Instagram, Big Daddys pleaded for a holiday miracle: We need your help to find Joe!
He’s not just any inflatable man. This is our inflatable man Joe, Big Daddy, Flanigan. He means so much to us and to the rest of South Florida. If you or someone you know has Joe, please return him to the new Big Daddys and no charges will be laid. Have it in your heart this holiday season to bring Big Daddy back.
When last seen, Joe was standing outside Big Daddys Wine & Liquors on the corner of North University Drive and Davie Road Extension, waving to passing motorists. The store opened for the first time that day, marking its long-awaited recovery after a fire in 2018 destroyed the building and an adjacent Flanigans restaurant.
More than 60 years ago, the late Joe Big Daddy Flanigan launched an empire that now includes a dozen Big Daddys Wine & Liquors locations and two dozen Flanigans Seafood Bar and Grill restaurants.
The festive atmosphere at the new Big Daddys store prompted the company to splash the extra cash to employ the bespoke inflatable Joe (Navarros doesn’t say how much), parking it in a side car park facing Davie Road. Between 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, a security guard noticed Joe was gone, an extension cord, his lifeline, coiled in the grass.
[ RELATED: Stolen disco ball is back at Flagler Village hot spot Roxannes … Or maybe it isnt ]
It’s just not good, especially with the holiday season, Hollywood resident Chris Verna said in the parking lot Thursday. I mean, what could you do with him?
Social media bounty hunters were quick to offer to help Big Daddys get Joe back. Says thomphoolery: For plausible deniability, it’s best to let the community handle this. Stay golden, Flanny Boy.
There is video surveillance outside the building, but Navarro said the camera angle wasn’t great.
Throughout South Florida, of course, this has encouraged many conspiracy theories. Is Joe just another South Florida store employee who’s off to a better gig? Was he the one tapping into the Kardashian crowd at the Hilton Bentley hotel in South Beach?
Or is it a simple robbery, with Joe destined to be locked under a Flanigans rib lovers Christmas tree?
We’re supporting all die-hard fans, but that’s just not the way to support us,” Navarro said. Bring us Joe. We need him. It is part of the soul of the company.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at [email protected]. follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sun-sentinel.com/entertainment/restaurants-and-bars/fl-et-joe-inflatable-missing-big-daddys-hollywood-flanigans-20221223-v4nbtedtfvdqxm6gdrfjpnngae-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- LHC forms full bench on Imran Khan’s disqualification pleas
- Xi Jinping reaffirms China’s guiding principle for Hong Kong
- Who Stole Inflatable Joe in Hollywood?
- The grown woman’s guide to ageless style
- How Myanmar’s brutal civil war tore a family apart – BBC News
- Lenovo Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Industry-Leading Lenovo Neptune Cooling Technology, Offering Customers Worldwide a Wide Range of Sustainable Computing Solutions
- Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies in Hyderabad | Hyderabad News
- England’s Sam Curran becomes most expensive IPL player | Cricket news
- Take another look at Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s dowry of 3 children, who is the most ‘popular’?
- Dua Lipa “adds around 26,000 a day to her pop fortune” | Entertainment
- Google appeals Indian antitrust ruling on Android
- Toms, Sonos and Under Armour: the best online sellers of the moment