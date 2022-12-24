Who Stole Inflatable Joe in Hollywood?

He’s a South Florida institution, his goatee-wrapped smile as famous in those parts as Colonel Sanders beckoning us generations from the side of plastic green Flanigans cups stacked in kitchen cabinets all over town.

And now Joe is missing, his mysterious disappearance while on a shift at a new Big Daddys Wine & Liquors location in Hollywood on Wednesday night causing an outpouring of concern among fans and amateur sleuths on social media.

It was sad. It was disappointing, said Randy Navarro, field supervisor for Big Daddys stores in South Florida. Navarro said he was waiting to file a police report. We just want to see if anyone would be nice enough to bring it back before we get to that level.

Joe shouldn’t be hard to find: he wears a green shirt, black pants, and is about 10 feet tall. Its weight varies, because it is inflatable. He has no feet.

His identical twin, also named Joe, remains at his post at the edge of North University Drive, near where the alleged kidnapping took place. Despite smiling bravely, he was apparently too emotional to tell a reporter about what he might have witnessed when his twin went missing.

On Instagram, Big Daddys pleaded for a holiday miracle: We need your help to find Joe!

He’s not just any inflatable man. This is our inflatable man Joe, Big Daddy, Flanigan. He means so much to us and to the rest of South Florida. If you or someone you know has Joe, please return him to the new Big Daddys and no charges will be laid. Have it in your heart this holiday season to bring Big Daddy back.

When last seen, Joe was standing outside Big Daddys Wine & Liquors on the corner of North University Drive and Davie Road Extension, waving to passing motorists. The store opened for the first time that day, marking its long-awaited recovery after a fire in 2018 destroyed the building and an adjacent Flanigans restaurant.

More than 60 years ago, the late Joe Big Daddy Flanigan launched an empire that now includes a dozen Big Daddys Wine & Liquors locations and two dozen Flanigans Seafood Bar and Grill restaurants.

The festive atmosphere at the new Big Daddys store prompted the company to splash the extra cash to employ the bespoke inflatable Joe (Navarros doesn’t say how much), parking it in a side car park facing Davie Road. Between 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, a security guard noticed Joe was gone, an extension cord, his lifeline, coiled in the grass.

It’s just not good, especially with the holiday season, Hollywood resident Chris Verna said in the parking lot Thursday. I mean, what could you do with him?

Social media bounty hunters were quick to offer to help Big Daddys get Joe back. Says thomphoolery: For plausible deniability, it’s best to let the community handle this. Stay golden, Flanny Boy.

There is video surveillance outside the building, but Navarro said the camera angle wasn’t great.

Randy Navarro, field supervisor for Big Daddy's Wine & Liquors, with the remaining inflatable Joe outside the new store on University Drive in Davie on Friday. The store's other inflatable Joe was stolen and is still missing.

Throughout South Florida, of course, this has encouraged many conspiracy theories. Is Joe just another South Florida store employee who’s off to a better gig? Was he the one tapping into the Kardashian crowd at the Hilton Bentley hotel in South Beach?

Or is it a simple robbery, with Joe destined to be locked under a Flanigans rib lovers Christmas tree?

We’re supporting all die-hard fans, but that’s just not the way to support us,” Navarro said. Bring us Joe. We need him. It is part of the soul of the company.

