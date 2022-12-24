Entertainment
RETROSPECTIVE 2022: Cautious hope for the future after college closure
CAZENOVIA — It’s a moment of great reflection, especially for us journalists, who have traveled figuratively an infinite number of worlds during the year, in order to report the news.
In my time at the Sentinel since April this year, I’ve covered both the happy and the sad, and the complex things in between – from the rise of small business to social injustice to local intrigue and the development of an entire city. In my time reporting since the start of 2022, I’ve seen COVID impact people’s livelihoods, the healthcare system, social gatherings, and daily lifestyles that I hope won’t be taken for granted anytime soon.
Each story I have written has strengthened my understanding of the region and its people, who are closely linked to my identity. Thus, the news of the permanent closure of Cazenovia College was one of the most impactful developments this year.
I’m originally from Madison County, having grown up in the middle of nowhere in Georgetown, where Cazenovia was one of the few places I could point to when people asked, “Where are you from?”
I spent several days in the village, embracing the simple things it offers as a place to shop and do, well, anything, before returning home where my neighbors and activities were scarce. The village is part of who I am.
With the opportunity to cover this story, I hope to gain valuable insight into the real lives of those affected by this news, whether a business, resident, student, or a worried neighbor like me.
Although the village cannot be reduced to a simple label, such as “university town”, what would a university town be without its college?
There will soon be nearly a thousand students, teachers, and staff eliminated from the village. Will businesses start to shrink? Maybe housing will become more available (and affordable), but who will fill those spaces? And what of those who live “in the middle of nowhere” like I once did, whose nearest social center may soon be threatened? The rural upstate is sprawling and divided by design, making its centers and connections all the more important.
But I can’t think that this little village near my heart is completely doomed.
Cazenovia has always been in a unique position, situated along Route 20. Geographically, its namesake lake occupies its streets during the summer months, and its surrounding landscape offers both local farmhouse and country charm. village, yet only 30 minutes (by upstate standards) from a major city.
The village has a bit of everything while still being accessible, more so than other close-knit communities. It’s small, safe, and its offerings can align with a variety of values – even celebrities have been spotted here, a spot just off the “middle of nowhere.”
However, as Madison County will soon experience a decline in its number of young college students, and the cultures and markets that follow them, I fear that young people in the region will have fewer places to connect and connect. flourish. It’s been a struggle in my own personal experience, and I imagine many others may feel the same way.
Although developments like the revitalization of downtown Oneida should begin to take shape around the same time the college is empty, perhaps Madison County won’t lose any of its vibrancy, it will just move on. elsewhere.
I look forward to covering this story as it progresses. I have high hopes for the future of the region.
