‘Spider-Man’ actor Tony Revolori stars in ‘Willow’ on Disney+





Tony Revolori was in college the first time he stepped onto the set of a studio movie, the 2009 sports drama. The perfect game. Since then, Revolori has been grateful for every project that comes his way.

It’s pretty amazing to be put in a situation like Hollywood puts you, Revolori, 26, told MySA in a recent interview. It really makes you grow and learn a lot of things very quickly.

After her critically acclaimed breakout role in Wes Anderson’s 2014 comedy The Grand Budapest Hotel and a role in the last three Spider Man movies, Revolori now plays in willowthe Disney+ series which follows the 1988 film of the same name. In willow, Revolori plays Graydon Hastur, a prince who embarks on an exciting quest with the film’s original title hero (Warwick Davis) and a group of adventurers. Their mission is to rescue Airk Tanthalos (Dempsey Bryk), the son of Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), who has been kidnapped by creatures known as Gales. Lucasfilm Ltd. Revolori, who was born Anthony Quionez and is of Guatemalan descent, watched the original film growing up and said it was a no-brainer when the opportunity arose to join the fantasy world. A lot of people involved kind of sold me on the idea, Revolori said. It was one of those things where there’s no reason not to. I was excited about the potential. I would watch the show whether I was on it or not. As a child, Revolori remembers enjoying the original film. His favorite characters were brownies named Rool (Kevin Pollack) and Franjean (Rick Overton), who served as comic relief. His least favorite characters were the trolls. They were very scary, Revolori said. To be honest, they freaked me out a bit. While Revolori entered an already existing property like willow, it was of course not his first time. He had already filmed Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Coming Homethree films in a franchise he described as more controversial than anything he had worked on before. Lucasfilm Ltd. To be honest, I didn’t feel any pressure at all [in Willow], he said. I trusted not only my abilities, but also those of my co-stars and the team around us. We knew we were doing the show justice. I just wanted to have fun doing it. Part of the fun for Revolori was shooting the series in Wales and experiencing it all. He said it was a little more epic than even the Spider Man trilogy. We have to do amazing things on [Spider-Man]but for willow, we were actually riding in these mountains that people haven’t walked on in 10 years, Revolori said. When riding a horse through endless mountains with a sword on your hip, you can’t help but feel amazing. New episodes of willow stream on Disney+ every Wednesday. Lucasfilm Ltd. Lucasfilm Ltd.

