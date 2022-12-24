The real story behind Babylon

OWhat do public orgies, mountains of cocaine and a partying elephant have in common? They all make an appearance in the first 20 minutes of Damien Chazelle’s new film Babylon.

In the three-plus-hour Hollywood epic, which will be released on December 23, writer-director Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash) paints a depraved picture of late 1920s Tinseltown, and it wastes no time setting the stage for what is to come. Before the title card hits the screen, a lengthy opening sequence depicting a drug- and sex-fueled rager in a desert mansion introduces the film’s main cast members: the hopeful of the industry to the wide-eyed Manny Torres (Diego Calva), cheeky budding starlet Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), and veteran silent film superstar Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt).

Of the, Babylon takes viewers on a harrowing journey through the final days of the silent film era. Beginning in 1926 and ending in the early 1930s (with an epilogue set a few years later), the film focuses on the industry’s tumultuous transition to talking pictures. But was the Los Angeles of that time really as uninhibited and debauched as Babylon does he give the impression?

“I wanted to look under the microscope at the beginnings of an art form and an industry, while both were still finding their place,” Chazelle said in a commentary included in the film’s production notes. “And, on a deeper level, I liked the idea of ​​looking at a changing society. Hollywood went through a series of rapid and sometimes seemingly cataclysmic changes in the 1920s, and some people survived, but many didn’t. In today’s terms, we would call this a disturbance. You look at what these people went through, and it gives you an idea of ​​the human cost that went along with the kind of ambition that drew so many people to Los Angeles at that time. There is a darker side to the story of this transition than what I had seen before.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Babylon met with polarizing reviews from critics. While some have praised Chazelle for his ambitionothers chastised the film as overdone and tasteless.

“Chazelle thinks he created a vision of 1920s Hollywood, but no matter how much research he did, he didn’t listen at all to what those faces, those stories, told him” , wrote TIME film critic Stephanie Zacharek. “He treats the people of that lost era like primitive creatures who knew nothing better. It does not capture the past; he is only condescending.

Whatever your opinion Babylonhere’s what we know about the complicated history of the Old Hollywood Odyssey.

The real inspirations behind Babylonthe stars



Jovan Adepo plays Sidney Palmer in Babylon Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

While the only real person depicted in Babylon is MGM production chief Irving Thalberg (Max Minghella), a number of the film’s main actors have real-life inspirations.

Robbie’s LaRoy is based on a combination of silent film stars, with the character’s struggles with addiction, difficulty transitioning to “talkies” and eventual fall from grace alluding to names like Jeanne Eagels, Joan Crawford and Alma Rubens. But Robbie said it was former ‘It Girl’ Clara Bow’s traumatic upbringing that really helped her understand Nellie.

“Clara Bow had probably the worst childhood I’ve ever heard of,” Robbie said. “Clara’s parents never obtained a birth certificate for her because they had already lost two children and they were certain that she would never outgrow her childhood. When I read that, the character of Nellie really started to make sense to me. I could imagine she always felt like every day she was on the planet she was on borrowed time, so she was going broke every day.

On the other end of the spectrum of Old Hollywood fame is Pitt’s Conrad, an established A-lister reminiscent of big stars of the day like John Gilbert, Douglas Fairbanks and Rudolph Valentino.

“Jack is sort of the super movie star,” Chazelle said. “He’s the most important man in the world when we meet him. He’s one of those guys who hit the pinnacle of stardom at that point, and the kind of hysterical love and admiration that he inspires, at a time when the whole concept of movie stardom was still relatively new, is really hard for us today to fathom.

Torres de Calva, a Mexican immigrant who dreams of climbing the Hollywood ladder, was also inspired by several real-life characters, according to Chazelle. Among them was Rene Cardona, who came to Hollywood from Cuba and rose through the ranks of studio management, later playing a role in the golden age of Mexican cinema.

As for some of BabylonAmong the more memorable supporting characters, Chazelle cited writer Elinor Glyn, journalist Adela Rogers St. Johns, and famed gossip columnist Louella Parsons as influences for Jean Smart’s Elinor St. John; early female directors like Lois Weber, Dorothy Davenport and Dorothy Arzner for filmmaker Ruth Adler (played by producer and Chazelle’s wife, Olivia Hamilton); and Anna May Wong, Hollywood’s first Asian American movie star, as jack-of-all-trades singer Lady Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li).

Finally, the charismatic trumpeter Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo) is an amalgamation of a myriad of black stars of the time: talented actors and musicians who had to face immense racism in the industry.

“There was a short window of opportunity for black performers when the sound came,” Chazelle said, citing musical films from the late 20s and early 30s starring Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ethel Waters and Bessie Smith as actors who also played music. On the screen. Chazelle also lists Curtis Mosby, Les Hite, and Sonny Clay as inspirations for Adepo’s character.

Was early Hollywood really that wild?



Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy in “Babylon” Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Replaying the 1952 musical blockbuster Let’s sing in the rain lightweight portrayal of late 1920s Hollywood, Babylon clearly seeks to dispel some of the more conservative notions of the silent film era by showcasing a noisy and thriving party culture, rampant drug addiction, and the often inhuman rolling of the movie machine.

“The more I researched those early Hollywood days, the more I became aware of the craziness of that period,” Chazelle said. “It was this kind of larger-than-life assemblage of misfits who got together and built a city and a new industry out of nothing. I didn’t feel like that kind of crazy behavior had been accurately captured on film before, and I wanted to present their lives and lifestyles in an unvarnished and totally unsanitized way.

BabylonThe party scenes of are meant to be next level in order to emphasize the lewdness of the era. The exterior plans of BabylonThe rowdy opening party was filmed at Shea’s Castle, a secluded mansion about 60 miles from Los Angeles that was built in the 1920s for parties of this nature. “Socialites used to fly out here and stay for the weekend and do whatever they felt like doing when no one was looking,” said site manager Chris Baugh.

Another striking sequence at the end of the film sends Manny into the depths of a stomach-churning subterranean lair of sins to settle a debt Nellie has racked up with criminal kingpin James McKay (Tobey Maguire). “Welcome to Los Angeles asshole,” McKay proclaims as they arrive at the scene.

BabylonThe production notes explain that the episode was inspired by an incident in Clara Bow’s life as well as the depraved world of Cal-Neva, “an area between the California and Nevada border that has become a turning point of the game in the early 1930s when Los Angeles banned the practice.

Babylon does not tell a true story, but instead focuses on exposing the history of cinema exploitation and its impact on the society that has developed around the industry. However, some of the criticism surrounding the film has focused on Chazelle’s portrayal of this outrageous excess.

“Hollywood was not the innocent, asexual industry that a classic like Sing in the rain (or later, The artist) so lovingly represented, ” wrote The varietyby Peter Debrugge. “But these films offer so much more pleasure per frame than this one, which wears down its welcome scene after exhausting scene, while pretending to set the record straight.”

Still, others appreciated Chazelle’s commitment to extravagance. “This lengthy intro – one of the most impressive cinematic feats of the year – is as exhausting as Chazelle clearly intended.” wrote AV Club’s Tomris Laffly of the opening party melee, “serving as a denunciation of a city overflowing with nameless skeletons concealed by the shadows of those who managed to claim the limelight.”

