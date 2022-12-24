How an idea started in Minnesota college detention became a Hollywood Christmas movie

Two writers who met while in college detention in Minnesota have now brought their gory comedy ideas to fruition in the new Hollywood Christmas flick, Violent night.

During the 1990s, writers Patrick Casey and Josh Miller met at Olson Middle School in Bloomington and immediately formed a bond around movies and wacky ideas.

The R-rated film stars David Harbor from stranger things and introduces his Santa Claus as an all-action “Christmas magic” hero who is just trying to get people to believe in him and what Christmas is really all about again.

violent night sees a wealthy and feisty family targeted by armed robbers just as Santa Claus arrives to deliver presents. The film is a cynical take on Christmas, taking elements from holiday classics – very, very obviously the first two die hard movies – and mixing them with adult humor and gory action scenes.

Casey and Miller spoke with Bring Me The News about the film and their debut in the land of 10,000 lakes.

Early Bloomington

When the two met in eighth grade detention, they weren’t even allowed to talk to each other. But they did it anyway, sharing their common interests and discussing the dream of one day making it to Hollywood.

The duo became closer friends when they started high school, even though they were at different schools, with Casey attending Bloomington Kennedy and Miller Bloomington Jefferson. The duo began creating content for public-access television at Bloomington Educational Community Television (BEC-TV) during their freshman years, eventually taking the lead on the show “YR U-Up”.

“There was a late night comedy show [on BEC-TV], and we both watched this show and thought “we could do this!” “We could do better!” “, said Casey, the program having similarities with Saturday Night Live.

“For us, it was a super valuable training ground. We were forced to do [new content] every week and get immediate audience feedback because it was a college show…people would instantly say “that was awesome!” or ‘that really pissed you guys off!'”

Thomas Ringdal, technical director at BEC-TV, had nothing but good things to say about Casey and Miller. Ringdal has been involved in production there since 1979, he tells Bring Me The News.

“These guys came in with more drive, raw talent and creativity than I’ve seen before or since,” Ringdal said.

“Josh and Pat have always been outstanding. Their talent is just amazing and I’m proud to be linked with them over the years.”

Miller said they used to do feature films on their own, but never really got attention for their projects.

“I didn’t really have any major aspirations [for the films we made] other than doing them and watching them,” he said. “But the fourth one we did was called ‘Hey, stop stabbing me!‘ was released on DVD and became something of a cult comedy-horror hit.”

The film was shot in Bloomington in 2000 and centers on a recent St. Olaf’s college graduate who moves into a house only to find out that one of his roommates is a serial killer. A similar violent comedy is seen in violent night. (Besides the DVD, the film is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, for anyone interested.)

Miller says people in the film industry have seen Hey, stop stabbing me! and that’s how the duo got noticed for their work.

Patrick Casey (left) and Josh Miller. Eric Charbonneau

Of sonic the hedgehog to violent night

The two finally hit the big time when they landed a gig to write the script for sonic the hedgehog. But it took time and opportunities to get there.

“We knew we had to move [Los Angeles] to go to the next step. Because even when Hey, stop stabbing me! came out on DVD, it didn’t really hit [store] shelves until we were already living in Los Angeles,” Miller said.

Miller said it’s been a long road to getting noticed, as he and Casey have spent a lot of time writing smaller independent films, with about “only a third of them being made.”

Casey said their first big opportunity was a chance to present at FOX Golan the Insatiable, an animated television series about a “powerful lord from another dimension who arrives in Oak Grove, Minnesota”. It aired for two seasons from 2013 to 2015.

“We named [the town] Oak Grove after we were in college, but after we did the TV show, we later found out there was actually an Oak Grove, Minnesota,” Miller said, with Casey adding that the show got them a date. with Toby Ascher – the producer of sonic the hedgehog. At the time, the two were unaware that Ascher was involved with the film, but they asked about it when they spotted Sonic products strewn around Ascher’s office.

“We kind of talked about our path to this job,” Casey said.

“Yeah…it probably involved 12 more meetings and almost like a tournament…playing against other writers,” Miller added. “Without asking us, I’m not sure we would have landed it.”

Like the first sonic the hedgehog movie released, Casey and Miller presented violent night – but it was originally called “Die Hard Santa”.

“When you throw something like, ‘It’s die hardbut with Santa, “you get an idea if you sell them in the first 30 seconds…it’s pretty self-explanatory,” Casey said with a laugh.

The writing process took about four weeks to complete in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns began. Casey and Miller said it was then a little easier to focus on this process.

The references to die hard — and especially the sequel Die Hard 2: Die Harder – as well as first blood can be seen in violent nightthe two writers say they were looking to make Santa Claus “an old badass looking for redemption”, similar to Liam Neeson’s recent transformation into action films.

Viewers will also see homages to slightly less violent Christmas movies, including Alone at home and A Christmas Carol.

Since they had to write the movie so quickly, they didn’t spend time reviewing Christmas movies for inspiration. However, Miller said they took what they remembered from the holiday classics as kids, saying if they didn’t remember it, it probably wasn’t worth mentioning at all. way.

” A big part of [past Christmas movies] such as A Christmas Carol cares more about money than what Christmas movies usually see as important things in life, like friends and family,” Miller said, with Casey adding the “belief in Santa Claus” as another element. key.

It’s still an adult film nonetheless, with the tone set in the first scene as Harbour’s Santa stops at an English bar before continuing with his deliveries. His release of said bar – without spoilers – sets the tone for the rest of the pic.

“I’m sure some people walked out once they saw Santa leaving the bar,” Casey said with a laugh.

The fight scenes are meticulous and keep you guessing as well, with both writers crediting the collaboration between them and 87North Productions. The company, founded by David Leitch and Kelly McCormick, has provided action scenes in films like the John Wick series, Person, Atomic Blonde and High-speed train.

Santa Claus has quite a backstory in the film as well, coming from a dark past as a Viking. It was not by chance.

“We’ve been asked this, like ‘why make Santa Claus a Viking?’ And it seemed obvious to us that the fact that we were long-time Vikings fans might have played a role,” Casey said.

Here’s what’s next for the duo:

Casey and Miller said they are working on the third installment of the sonic the hedgehog series slated to hit theaters in December 2024.

They are also working on a new video game adaptation, It takes two. The game is made by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s company, Seven Bucks Productions.

violent night is now in theaters and can also be purchased for streaming from YoutubeAmazon Prime, Google Play, RedBox and Vudu.

You can check out the trailer for violent night under.