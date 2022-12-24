How does this classic Hollywood story end?

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Babylon.





It’s no secret that Damien Chazelle is an admirer of old Hollywood and the concept of “fools who dream”. After presenting the glossy version of the film industry in La La Land, the director decides to take a step back and analyze the tumultuous passage from the era of silent to talking. In BabylonNellie La Roy (played by Margot Robbie) and Manny Torres (bald diego) meet on a wild Hollywood night out with a common goal: “to be part of something bigger.” Both aspire to eventually join the movie scene and play a small part in the larger-than-life cinematic experience. After dancing and meeting silent film star Jack Conrad (brad pitt), they get their golden ticket to join showbiz. La Roy gets the opportunity to shoot a scene for an upcoming black-and-white feature, while Torres becomes Conrad’s assistant on set.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

In the first piece of Babylon, the focus is on the chaotic shooting process and the masterful aftermath of scenes when the perfect shot is achieved. While La Roy and Conrad continue to excel in front of the camera, their lives remain difficult when the director calls cut. However, things only get progressively worse for the two when walkie-talkies come into play. The prolonged pressure to memorize lines and deliver them in the correct pitch with no external sound caught on the recording upset their world. After being a phenomenon in the era of silence, these two suffer when they see that they can never be as successful as they were when sound was no obstacle. As movie stars struggle to keep up with ever-changing industry demands, Torres transitions from assistant to executive role on set. Now that he’s finally pursuing his dream of “being part of something bigger,” he wants to use his position to relaunch La Roy as a more reserved movie star while also showcasing on-screen musicians, like the trumpeter of jazz Sidney PalmerJovan Adepo).





Hollywood chews them up and spits them out

The more Torres becomes a consolidated name in film, the more he falls into the showbiz traps of being the kind, humble man he once was. As a studio manager, he has to make sure the cameras are rolling, the movies are shot, and he’s in charge of monitoring whether his stars are up to standard. This leads her to make Palmer blackface and La Roy to stop swearing and live the carefree way she used to. These decisions are only the tip of the iceberg in its downfall. After La Roy becomes a drug addict and accumulates a huge debt, she knocks on his door asking for help. Since Torres has always loved her and would do anything to ensure her happiness, he tries to pay off the debt, but discovers that the money used to pay the debt is fraudulent. Torres flees and rounds up La Roy as they prepare to leave town. The two become engaged, but their happiness only lasts so long, as Torres is hunted down by the big dealer and told to leave town – which he does, with La Roy not found anywhere. Through a series of diaries, we discover that in addition to Conrad de Pitt who committed suicide after discovering he was irrelevant in the industry, La Roy was also found dead.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: ‘Babylon’ Review: Damien Chazelle’s Latest Film Is An Orgy Of Excess – And That’s Why It’s Heartbreaking

Assembly of memories

Fast forward to the final moments of the film, Torres returns to Los Angeles now with his wife and daughter to reminisce about his time working in the film industry. Everything seems so distant to him at this point, until he buys a ticket to watch Sing in the rain. As he sits and watches the classic musical in a packed theater, he begins to remember everything from his past. The flashbacks of days on set, the transition from silent epics to walkie-talkies, and his dream of playing a role on the big Hollywood stage. The memories are too painful to handle, and while people laugh watching the movie, he can’t help but cry. In Chazelle’s words, the character “has this mix of pain relief and epiphany watching him, and the refraction over his own life that he’s either coming to terms with in that moment, or being forced to. accept, perhaps for the first time, at this time.”

That’s when Babylon takes on a life of its own with a sequence of shots that range from The Passion of Joan of Arc, jurassic parkand Avatar. All of these films contributed to what cinema is today. When asked about this mind-blowing finale, Chazelle explained to Collider why he decided to include this brief journey in cinematic history.

“Instead of communicating the emotion that we were trying to communicate just through film, it was, ‘Let’s use this film to open ourselves up to a whole series of other films and a multitude of memories, and ultimately, just summarizing to what I would call the fundamental building blocks, the atoms of cinema, just colors and music, or color and sound. It’s just that in the end it all comes down to that, and it all comes down to a sound and light show. This basic idea, which is so basic, that it lasted over a hundred years. I mean obviously you could say he has his ancestry before he goes back over a hundred years. I would say it will last well over a hundred years. That there’s something primitive and timeless about the images that flicker on a wall, whether in the days of cave painting or in a movie theater, which I think is never gonna in. This bigger idea and our character realizing is the epiphany for me on some level. Not that I want to reduce it to words, but that on some level there is something bigger that he can only dimly grasp, that each of us can only dimly grasp.”

The finale boils down to the dream of “being part of something bigger”. Torres smiles when he realizes he’s somehow become part of a system that’s beyond his reach. An industry that is constantly changing and no one will be able to fully navigate its trends for a tea. Actors, directors, screenwriters, all come and go. But their legacy will be captured in a small chapter of a sector that will never fade.