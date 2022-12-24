King Charles Brings Back Queen Elizabeth’s Beloved Musical Tradition | Entertainment





King Charles seems ready to wake up every day to the sound of a piper beloved by his late mother. There has been a bagpiper to the British monarch as part of a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria, with their job of playing for 15 minutes a day at 9am outside the royal window. The Daily Mail reported on Friday (23.12.22) that Charles, 74, appears determined to continue the long-running practice as a piper was spotted returning to duty for the first time since becoming became king after Queen Elizabeth aged 96 died on September 8 at her beloved Balmoral estate. He added that the player’s name was Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and said he could be seen outside the window of the King’s private chambers. He woke the late Queen on her final morning at Balmoral and played a lament as her coffin was lowered into the royal vault during the laying down service at Windsor in September. He also closed the official funeral of the monarchs at Westminster Abbey with a rendition of Sleep, Dearie, Sleep. Former royal piper Pipe Major Scott Methven, 48, is among the former pipers who have opened up about the job. The 5ft 6in said the Queen teased him about his height, despite the monarch being just 5ft 3in tall. He said: She once joked that I was the first piper to hold the post that she didn’t have to look for a jibe at my 5ft 6in height. The piper, who has now left the army and teaches bagpipes and was called Pipes by the Queen, also told the viewer how the wind once blew his kilt, briefly exposing wearing the outfit as a real Scottish, without underwear. He added of the monarch’s following joke about the incident: Later, as I was escorting Her Majesty, she asked me if the morning had been particularly cold. When his wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2017, the Queen ensured that her two young children were cared for by royal nannies at Balmoral while their mother was in hospital. He also shared how, while on duty, he was jokingly asked by then-Prince Charles to play the Top Gun theme and if he could play AC/DC Thunderstruck.

