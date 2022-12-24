Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan challenge India’s ‘civil liberties’
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, two of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars, have come out to make statements like they’ve never made before. Speaking at the Kolkata International Film Festival on December 15, Bachchan addressed issues raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression, while Khan spoke of the narrowness of social media. Their statements are presented as proof that the BJP and its affiliates have crossed all borders in their attempt to control, command and dictate to the rest of the nation what to eat, what to wear and now what to see on cinema screens.
The situation is so bad that even Bollywood, otherwise traditionally lying, can’t take it anymore. All of this would be a fair presentation of the controversy that was created by the pre-release promos of a song by the latest SRK, Pathan, in which Deepika Padukone wears a skimpy saffron outfit and dances to the words. besharam color…
The speed with which the BJP and its fringes sparked protests in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and demanded that the film be banned or that the dress color of the Padukones be changed even if orange ( rather than saffron) is just one of many colors she wears in the performance point to a concerted attempt to target Shah Rukh Khan, who featured Pathan as her comeback film after a four-year hiatus. It won’t be the first time that Khan, or other film personalities, have been targeted.
The episode in which her son Aryan was picked up by non-state actors and delivered to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which registered a formal arrest even though drugs were never found on him, and the money was demanded by self-proclaimed mediators, remains a disgrace and indicates high levels of corruption within the BCN. This case led to a transfer, but a full-scale investigation and criminal charges into the troubled operation of the PNE await another day.
