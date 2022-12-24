The Way of the Water’ is a family affair – BG Independent News

By David Dupont

Kevin Dorman is back at Pandora.

The Bowling Green actor has returned to the distant planet set in the vast reaches of filmmaker James Cameron’s imagination following his role in the original 2009 blockbuster.

The sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters and grossing hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office.

Dorman is part of the cast of actors who do motion capture work. The process involves filming live actors performing the character movements which will then be animated over the live footage. This creates much smoother and more realistic animations.

As in the original, Dorman also does live action in the new Avatar. He appears as General Ardmore’s adjutant played by Edie Falco.

Avatar: The Way of Water, a highly anticipated sequel, took five years to prepare, requiring live action footage to be filmed in New Zealand and motion capture scenes in Los Angeles.

For five years, I kind of dropped off the face of the earth while I was doing this, he said.

His first motion capture work was on the Beowulf released in 2007. The sense of community and industry knowledge gained from this production “made me think it was sustainable,” he said. .

What’s cool about motion capture characters is that you’re usually playing a very different type of character, an alien or a creature or something, Dorman said in a recent phone interview after the premiere. from Avatar: The Way of Water. That’s what I love about motion capture, it allows me to play things that I wouldn’t normally play as a human being.

With live action, he said, I’m going to be typecast for a character that looks like me, walks like me, sounds like me while motion capture opens the door for you to play anything .

And the motion capture process is socially a distinct experience. The first Avatar was definitely a family affair, Dorman said. We all gained a great group of friends and family and stayed close throughout the time we weren’t filming. When it started, it was quite natural: okay, everyone gets back to work.

He continued: When you play a human character, you just do your part and then go sit in a trailer and then come back in a few hours and do some more of your part.

The motion capture cast is smaller. A handful of us who play all the characters.

They spend long days, switching to different roles, trying to put food in your mouth while you move.

At the center of this family is James Cameron.

Jim is a very collaborative, dedicated director, Dorman said. We all often call ourselves the Avatar family and Jim is at the heart of that family. He is always there alongside his teams, working just as hard and often much harder, bouncing ideas around, trying new things, developing new methodologies and digging deep. Seeing him work makes it easy to buy into and want to dig deep with him.

Cameron is a detail freak. No aspect was ever glossed over because it’s been a long day or a long week, and because of that, his cast and crew would go to the ends of the earth with him to make it all happen.

Dorman’s acting career began as a member of a different type of family, he played one of Fagins’ boys in a Bowling Green Summer Theater production of Oliver!

Dorman said he always wanted to be an actor. He watches TV and says: I want to do this.

Then his mother saw an audition notice for Oliver! when he was 7 years old.

The show was conducted by Jim Brown, longtime choir director at Bowling Green High School.

Dorman continued to focus on becoming an actor. “I don’t remember wanting to do anything else.”

He was particularly fond of musical theatre, working on the Black Swamp Players musicals directed by Bob Hastings. Musicals, he said, have this family atmosphere with a group of people working together from start to finish to put on a show.

He also sang in a boys choir and in choirs at Bowling Green High School.

He graduated from BGHS in 1997 and went on BGSU. At first, he specialized in construction management, thinking of starting a family business. But within months, Dorman realized his mistake and told his parents he wanted to move into acting.

He worried what their response would be. They told him they were waiting for the call.

This change of major, however, left him short of credits to graduate on time. Jim Brown again came to his aid. He helps her enroll in a mime workshop in Gambier.

At the time, Dorman said, it was just the credits. It turned out to have helped me in my career more than anything else. It was about character movement and embodiment of a character. This comes into play when he does voice acting for a video game, when he portrays creatures of different shapes and sizes. The mime training helps him embody them as he voices the character.

When he packed up his car and drove to LA right after graduating from BGSU, he said, I wanted to be an actor.

He didn’t know all the peripheral opportunities such as dubbing. Motion capture technology had not yet been developed. His resume also includes work as an Ewan McGregor lookalike on The Island. He’s busy during voice work for Resident Evil, Spiderman, and some Call of Duty video games.

These are now the trades he loves and which have supported his career and his family. He and his wife, Jenna, have two daughters aged 3 and 6. He credits his wife for keeping the home front together during the 17 months he spent in New Zealand filming Avatar. Due to the pandemic, his family could not accompany him.

Avatar has another family connection. Her eldest daughter started working on it with me as one of the kids in a flashback. She is very excited to see him.

Reflecting on his career, Dorman said: I did my two years at Olive Garden. I was finally able to go out one day praying that I never had to go back. And 30 years later, I haven’t had to. Yeah, that was good. I’m to the point now that there are jobs I have to say no to.

And if Cameron is producing “Avatar” sequels according to media reports, some live-action footage has already been filmed, Dorman is ready to answer the call.