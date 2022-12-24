Babylon: Old-school Hollywood debauchery, indulgent mayhem of biblical proportions

There have been plenty of self-indulgent movie projects this year The Fabelmans, Amsterdam, Bardo, Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick to name a few and just in time for Christmas here is the icing on the cake: Babylon, from director Damien Chazelle, who, with this spectacle of what I just saw, seems determined to top off that impressive opening scene of La La Land (2016) by any means possible. The film, a sort of love letter to the era of the silent-to-Hollywood crossover, begins with a steamy squirt of pachyderm feces on the head of a poor Hollywood underling, then ups the ante with a raucous rave at flapper shot pseudo-orgy, filled with a dwarf riding a giant squirting pogo stick. No, I’m not making this shit up.

Once there’s a moment to catch one’s breath and the gonzo, hyperkinetic hedonism comes to a post-coital rest, the film casually directs its lens at a trio straight out of the central cast: Brad Pitt (Fury , Inglorious Basterds) as movie star Jack Conrad, a mix of Fairbanks and Clark Gable; Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street) as Clara Bow-esque model Nellie LaRoy, who gets her big break by taking center stage at the aforementioned party; and Diego Calva in a pivotal turn as Manny Torres, an errand boy and studio repairman (he’s the one who fetched the elephant, but not the one who showered) who rises through the ranks of Hollywood thanks to her chance relationship with Jack.

The casting is more than a game, the production values ​​are through the roof, every shot screams opulent cinematic artistry, but something isn’t quite right in all the chaos and madness. Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also starred Pitt and Robbie (it’s their third team-up, The Big Short being their first), was also steeped in a Tinseltown transition (from the Golden/TV era to New Hollywood), but this film had a soul and characters flawed against time and imbued with genuine vulnerability. Here, Jack and Nellie party 24/7 and never have a hair out of place while on set. Also they are not very interesting, they get their moments at the top and sulk once the sun goes down on them.

The film covers a period of 26 years, with Manny’s rise becoming the heart of the film. It’s easy to root for Manny even as he becomes involved with Nellie and chained by his gambling and cocaine excesses. From there, the film goes to very dark places. I’ll just say there’s an underground party with S&M, a strong geek, and a crocodile that makes this first party tame. In the vast cast, there are plenty of prickly characters hanging on the fringe: Tobey Maguire as the red-eyed fop who runs the numbers game, Eric Roberts as the opportunistic father of Nellies, the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea as a buttoned-up studio executive, director Spike Jonze as a maverick director in the vein of Eric von Stroheim and Li Jun Li, who steals every scene in which she plays commanding singer Lady Fay Zhu . The rest of the vast cast includes Joe Dallesandro, Jonah Hill, Olivia Wilde as one of Jacks’ exes, Max Minghella as the real Irving Thalberg (the mix of real and fictional is curious), and Jovan Adepo as a black bunch. leader whose narrative thread weaves throughout but never carries much weight. The themes of the race, here and with Manny, are largely unexplored.

And about the title: I’m not so familiar with my Bible, but it’s clear that the film takes its name from the city which, in biblical tradition, was the place of the erection of the tower to reach God , resulting in our vast array of world languages. Later, his licentious activity was the target of God’s wrath, as Sodom and Gomorrah were. The metaphor perhaps being that talkies and the formal studio system were cleaning up the excess of quiet times? The one who goes to lenient extremes, however, is Chazelle. Babylon is a clear passion project and it shows. It rivets and dazzles, but in a forgettable way.

