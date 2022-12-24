Foundation Gaming & Entertainment Announces Completion of Acquisition of Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City, Louisiana | Company





GULFPORT, Mississippi–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 23, 2022– Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City, Louisiana, after receiving the required approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its December meeting. The Company intends to redevelop the Diamond Jacks property, which has been closed since March 2020, including the construction of a land-based casino replacing the existing casino’s riverboat. We are delighted to have completed this acquisition and look forward to finalizing plans for this project,” said Greg Guida, co-CEO of Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC. Now that we have finalized the transaction, we will focus on the design and development process, which will include the rebranding of the property. Foundation Gaming is excited to be a part of this new and exciting opportunity in Bossier City. Donn Mitchell, CFO of Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC added, “This acquisition showcases our strengths in reviving existing properties in well-established regional markets, as well as diversifying our geographic footprint. Once construction and renovations are complete, the property will be a welcome addition to our existing portfolio. About Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC is a casino entertainment company that owns, operates and develops casino properties in US regional markets. We own and operate WaterView Casino & Hotel in Vicksburg, Mississippi and Fitz Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi. Our team members have operated properties in nearly every regional market in the United States, including Las Vegas and Atlantic City. http://www.foundationgaminggroup.com Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005225/en/ CONTACT: Donn Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected] Les McMackin, Director of Operations and Marketing, [email protected] KEYWORD: MISSISSIPPI LOUISIANA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING COMMERCIAL & REAL ESTATE CASINO/GAMING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ACCOMMODATION TOURIST ATTRACTIONS DESTINATIONS TRAVEL SOURCE: Gaming & Entertainment Foundation, LLC Copyright BusinessWire 2022. PUBLISHED: 12/23/2022 4:05 PM / DISK: 12/23/2022 4:05 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005225/en

