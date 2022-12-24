3 Things You’ll Learn From Watching ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

In 1999, The best man premiered theatrically to rave reviews. How could he not? With a plot about the power of friendship and stars like Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Terrence Howard, Melissa DeSousa and Harold Perrineau, it was impossible not to fall in love with the film.

The group reunited in 2013 or The best man’s vacation. And now they’re together again this time for . The Peacock limited series, which is now available to stream, catches up with friends and shows where their relationships stand.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

The Best Man: The Last Chapters | Official trailer | Original Peacock To watch

Creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Malcolm D. Lee says he hopes the series makes audiences feel “warmth, emotion, laughter and a sense of being with old friends who knew”. whenand in which you recognize yourself.”

More from Oprah Daily

As a black woman who has long considered the first one Best man film as one of the greatest American film noir of all time, I was looking forward to this latest installment. While speaking with the actors, I was delighted to discover that they also share a real connection. Here we asked them for their perspective on some of the friendship lessons that The best man franchise has taught us over time.

Loyalty matters.

Diggs and Long, whose enduring friendship between the characters always felt like something more, had nuanced responses when asked if there was anything a friend could do that was unforgivable.

Digg: “I think it differs and it depends on what kind of friend you want to be and how bad your injury is. I can say, looking from the outside to other friendships, I think in a lot of ways, friends save each other a little too quickly these days, especially with everyone getting canceled for whatever… so I wonder what people think of being a true friend. People can make missteps. People make mistakes. I want someone who will stick with me no matter what choices I make.”

Long: “But here’s the thing: If the friend keeps making the same mistake over and over again, then the trust is lost. And the friendship is over. I’m not a one-size-fits-all person. I think I have a pretty big heart.. But if I feel like I’m being taken advantage of, or if the person doesn’t hear me, or if there’s a sense of entitlement where they feel they can do what they ‘she wants and that I’ll always be here, so the time has expired. And then I’m going to call Oprah and say, ‘Oprah, let me be your other Gayle.'”

Check with yourself.

Hall and Chestnut, whose characters are both searching for their new calling and purpose, believe in checking in at different ages.

Starter: “I think people are constantly changing and evolving, so sometimes your focus has to change as well.”

Chestnut: When you talk about walking in your purpose, sometimes I think the challenge is finding out what that purpose is and then defining it maybe in your early twenties you think that’s one thing. And then [in] late twenties and early thirties is something else. It’s important to find what it is at that point in your life and not just walk into it, but be able to redirect yourself when it changes.

It is possible to grow together.

When asked if they believe in soul mates, Howard and DeSousa, whose characters have always had an on-again, off-again relationship, shared one way their real-life dynamic mirrors that onscreen.

From Sousa: “I To do believe in soul mates. I think sometimes things get out of your control. I think we are a perfect example as actors and as characters. Because when Terrence and I first met, we didn’t get along very well. It was not bad… we just haven’t really connected, in other words. It’s so funny, the universe kept bringing us closer together and now it’s a soul mate situation. It’s like we were meant to be.”

Howard: “Now we understand. When we first bloomed, the buds were growing in different directions as they appeared. And now we face each other and it’s like ‘oh, that’s what we we were supposed to do.'”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Deputy Editor Jane Burnett is an associate editor at Oprah Daily, where she writes a variety of lifestyle content for the editorial team. She’s a pop culture journalist. When she’s not following celebrity news, she’s usually listening to a podcast! Jane was previously an on-air reporter in local news and worked at Thrive Global, Ladders News and Reuters. She also interned at CNBC through the Emma Bowen Foundation and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).