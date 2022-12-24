‘Babylon’ actor Diego Calva gives a nod to the pioneers of Latin cinema





Babylon, which opens nationwide on Friday, tells an epic story about ordinary people who became Hollywood legends during the golden age of silent film in the 1920s. Viewers will see these characters go to the excesses of their cinematic fame before disappearing from the spotlight, sometimes tragically and abruptly, as talkies make them feel invisible. Mexican actor Diego Calva, 30, who shares the big screen at Babylon with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, wants viewers to remember those early film pioneers, some of whom were Latino, who helped make Hollywood but been largely forgotten by history. Diego Calva as Manny Torres with Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad in ‘Babylon’. Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures Calva as Manny Torres with Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy in “Babylon”. Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures It was pretty cool to put a face to a successful Mexican in those days, Calva told NBC News, referring to his fictional character Manny Torres, who eventually rose through the ranks from assistant to silent film producer. Latinos, we were always there, you know, working on that. Her role earned her a2023 Golden Globe Nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, which could make his move from TV to movies more permanent. Outside of Babylon, fans will recognize him from Netflixs Narcos: Mexico, in which he played drug dealer Arturo Beltrn Leyva. Calva said much of his success as an actor is driven by the same kind of cinematic passion that elevated his character in Babylon to a bigger role in Hollywood. Calva as Manny Torres in a scene from “Babylon”. Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures For Manny, movies are like the doorway to a bigger universe, a bigger opportunity, he said. I think I share the same situation. This is my first time in Miami and I’m only here because I make movies,” he said in a video interview. While some viewers might see the films as an escape, Calva said, he sees the film as a way to become more immersed in reality. Early Latino actors were featured in stereotypical characters as bandits, cantina girls, and lovers. But some became legends in the 1920s, including Mexican-born actor Ramn Novarro, who starred in the 1925 silent film Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ. Novarros’ cousin, Dolores Del Ro, also enjoyed crossover success between Mexico and Hollywood, and even starred in talkies after becoming a silent film star. His 1943 romance Mara Candelaria was the first Mexican film to screen at the Cannes International Film Festival. Films then and now, Calva said, have the power to attract viewers from different walks of life, with Babylon being an example of people coming together to tell stories of various characters on the big screen. Calva as Manny Torres in “Babylon”. Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures I think it’s beautiful what’s happening right now, because we’re finally mixing all the stories together to create something that belongs to everyone. And that’s important, he says. Thinking back to the history of silent film, Calva pointed out the contradiction of how talkies also silenced the voices of people in the industry. The movie sets during the silent period were like noisy. Two movies were shooting at the same time, he said, referring to a scene from “Babylon.” But then when the sound came,” Calva said, “the set went silent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/babylon-actor-diego-calva-gives-nod-latino-movie-pioneers-rcna62546 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos