Babylon is a lame Hollywood orgy of sex, drugs and Margot Robbie – Rolling Stone

Damien Chazelle Babylon, in theaters December 23, is a movie that should probably hit harder than it does. It’s yet another one from this year the magic of movies movies, flying in the guise of something decidedly more ambivalent. It’s a tribute to the joyful and unpleasant realities of the Silent Age and its transition to the professionalism and modernity of the Sound Age, with all the twists and turns on the nature of celebrity, the inherent democracy of a pop art form and inglorious undersides. of LA that such a story, of epic proportions, can demand. It takes up part of the basic formula of the same Chazelle nostalgia La La Land – a bench man on the verge of his big breakup meets and falls in love with a natural born star; their paths cross and recross; their fates tell the story of a city and its moment – ​​and pick it up on a pair of Hollywood dreamers in the late 1920s, played by Margot Robbie and Diego Calva. It does so amid many homages to Hollywood history, starting with its title, which, in the context of a film whose opening scenes involve elephant diarrhea and an avatar of Fatty Arbuckle getting pissing at a party, can’t help but bring up Kenneth Anger is notoriously outrageous Hollywood Babylon, a bible of 20th century Tinseltown gossip. Brad Pitt plays the icing on the cake: a drowning man. He’s an actor named Jack Conrad, supposedly reminiscent of silent-era titans John Gilbert or Douglas Fairbanks. He shows up to make pitiful speeches about the importance of movies as he awaits the slow death of a career that no longer matters: his own.

How come there is so much going on when so little seems genuinely dangerous? Part of the problem must be that Babylon is an emotionally cryptic homage to Hollywood and its films that is too much of a tribute and not enough of a real, flourishing film. It’s good when it shows; when it doesn’t, it seems like it doesn’t know what to do. You can feel that we are encouraged to think, at least in part, about the present, when cries about the long-term demise of the film industry feel less like a threat than a guarantee. You can definitely sense where the movie is coming from – you can sense that we’re encouraged to think, at least in part, about the present, when even the most hopeful feelings that bring the characters across Babylon — like the idea that movies are a way for their stars to live forever — feels a bit naive. The characters in Babylon clinging to ideas that, in our current age of streaming content mills, with their glaring absences and disinterested reverence for the past, reveal such hope to be a losing game in the long run. Babylon is a top-down semi-romance, perhaps above all else. But beyond that, the film follows a series of intertwined transitions: from silence to sound, the shift in political morality, the shifting meaning of celebrity as media changes over time, and so on, ideas that are still relevant because the shapeshifting never stopped and the transitions only led to more change with more of the industry swaying under the feet of its residents. The movie should hit harder because a lustful party fest with dark undertones of creeping irrelevance and impermanence seems poised to thrill, if not thrill, us.

Editor’s Choice

Babylon runs into a problem that Chazelle’s work has already been guilty of. Beneath its lacquered finish of romantic sincerity and his well-educated nostalgia for the history of cinema, its technical polish (once again nostalgic) and its unmistakable ambition to make the overarching Los Angeles epic relevant again, is a film that feels woefully wrong. His courageous pruriance often crumbles into a confused void, fun gags that get lost. He hems his romantic leads into a story that seems increasingly vague. His panache is starting to feel more like the idea of panache – like a body thief hidden under real cinematic style skin, all empty gestures and threadlike nothingness. The disappointment is that the film exerts so much and achieves so relatively little.

In a way, that’s also all that’s redeemable in the project. I’m not convinced that Babylon thinks it’s as good as the Hollywood past he so conscientiously refuses to sanitize. The opposite seems more true. Extended nods to the history of silent cinema and, above all, to Sing in the rain – that beloved musical about exactly the transition from silent to sound that Babylon also the tracks — are knowingly, humbly insufficient. Babylonthe head is tilted. The film is neither entirely devoted to being a period image nor glamorous in a punk anachronism like, say, Marie Antoinette. Instead, it’s totally laid back, fun enough to know there’s wisdom in making its characters feel more modern than you might expect, and smart enough to know that ‘there is no point in trying to be anything other than the approximation that he will always be. Which makes it a more interesting film than the alternative. There is freedom in the idea. There may even be a bit of self-loathing.

Related

Robbie and Calva star as Nellie LaRoy, a dynamo person who very quickly becomes someone thanks in part to happy fate and good timing, and Manny Torres, a Mexican American man starting from the bottom of an industry that does not sees that a chosen few reach the top. They meet by chance at a party, in the first of the film’s long sets involving a revolving door of cast members and shouting, brash incidents – a coasting “Welcome to the Copa” sequence extended to thirty minutes cheeky. Interesting people come in and out. Jovan Adepo returns as Sidney Palmer, a sleek jazz trumpeter who floats on the fringes of history until he’s no longer. Li Jun Li gives us a cabaret singer, Lady Fay Zhu, who made a gig even more interesting by writing the intertitles for the rests – and whose skill at it gave LaRoy his original name and “wild child” personality. “. We get Jean Smart as Elinor St. John, a writer for breathless sensationalism Photoplay magazine, and so on – Olivia Wilde and Katherine Waterston as the women who make the unfortunate choice to marry Pitt’s Conrad, Spike Jonze as the chaotic German director, Jeff Garlin, Tobey Maguire and a weirdly good chip. The story strives to be as big as Hollywood, Altmanesque with dialogue and misadventures, passionate about the power of mixed fates, people falling from grace, rising to the heights of glory, or one then the other.

Predictability is part of the game here. LaRoy thinks she’s a star and of course is right about that. The film smothers her first star turn – a scene in which all she has to do is show up and flirt with men, then cry until she’s nauseous, which she excels at. Chazelle, of course, allows the scene to grow into a bulbous, extended enterprise, moving beyond mere plot requirements to really letting us sit with this rising star. Manny’s origin story is a little less interesting, and he’s less interesting overall, a good basic guy amid the monsters. But again, you can see the turns coming. She starts high, he starts low, then they inevitably change, and tango, and argue until they’re both somewhere in the middle, but eventually run out of luck.

Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in ‘Babylon’. Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

This, as the stars on each side try to make sense of the changing world of cinema. Babylon is never better than when it’s nerds. When Chazelle plunges into the chaos of the Silent Age, he’s onto something. A big first set piece takes us to a silent movie set, which is actually a collection of sets and disasters waiting to happen because there’s no sound: actors working on different films can shout at chuckle because it won’t make any difference. . And forget about worker protections. The whirlwind shoot of a battle scene features a collection of Skid Row drunks, all seemingly wielding real weapons; the segment ends with a tracking shot through combat casualties and the revelation that a guy is dead. Indeed, the best bit of the film involves its body count: people deceased for that, it was the Wild West there. It’s bad and also deliciously weird; the movie earns her sickened laughs.

Tendency

Compare that to another of the best scenes in the movie: Nellie’s first time on a sound set and all the differences from the silent world that Chazelle neatly and efficiently piles into the scene for some good informative gags. This stuff works because you can feel the care and interest at the end of the movie; these pieces are merely thematic settings, but rather are at the heart of the film. That’s less true for the film’s messier gags, the poo, the piss, the vomit and so on, which sound like corny punchlines, boyish demonstration, but without nearly the sense of exuberance it has need. The film is not really bad. It’s more notable for wanting to be. There is a tense attempt at zaniness to Babylon, a radical lack of freshness to his desire to impress us by showing how well he knows the moves of other better directors. (Hail CaesarThe on-set antics feel like more than minor inspiration for much of what’s here – but unboxing it all Babylon(Perhaps to his credit, the references would take all day.) The impersonal vagueness of the characters doesn’t help, and it’s not exactly satisfying to see them as pure archetypes. Seeing a character inevitably pick up a gun and commit suicide will surprise no one – if anything, it feels a little too much like going through the motions of a pre-arranged arc.

Do Babylon care about the world it portrays? Yes, but only so far. A revealing scene involving the degradation of a character being asked to don blackface tells us something. The scene is ugly because it should be – it’s the reality that the film erases. But the moment passed as soon as it began. The character, a black man, walks away – wipes his hands and face and leaves the company, leaving the film for most of its remaining runtime. The film is good at reminding us of the work of female directors in the era of silence and the primacy of people on the fringes as a whole, women and minorities, queer lovers and die-hard weirdos. But it all seems to amount to a gallery of too-rans in a world more dedicated to its Jacks and Nellies. It’s an ugly but still fascinating fact. And Babylon pretends to be ugly – he confuses being rude with being ugly. But when the going gets tough, it takes the easy way out, pushing the margins into the margins. It is enough that this film can notice this reality. A better movie could have done something about it.