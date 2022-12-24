Kriti Sanon – Thumkeshwari to Besharam Rank: Top 5 Bollywood Hook Steps That Got Us Dancing in 2022





Varun Dhawan stars in two of the dance numbers, by Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya Still Images of Popular Bollywood Songs Youtube



|



Kolkata

|

Posted on 24.12.22, 10:30 Of thumkas which kicked off Garba’s steps that went viral, Bollywood had a lot to offer dance lovers this year. Here’s a look at the top five crochet milestones of 2022 that got us dancing. Dholida (Gangubai Kathiawadi) With 128 million views and counting, Dholida was the first dance number of the year that kept us waiting for Garba parties. Choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, the song by Gangubai Kathiawadi showed a mature Gangubai (Alia Bhatt) letting go of her inhibitions and participating in Garba. A sequence of Dholida was shot entirely in a single cut with Alia performing a total of 30 non-stop laps. The 29-year-old actress recalled in an interview how she went into a trance while performing the dance.





The punjaabban song (Jugjugg Jeeyo) Raj Mehtas Jugjug Jeeyo had two dance numbers Rangisari and The Punjabban Song. Although both songs did well, it was the hook stage of The Punjabban Song with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor The internet has recreated it. Even Mil actress Janhvi Kapoor was obsessed with this crochet step and often attempted it in fun videos with her Bawal co-star Varun Dhawan.





Ka Bhoot Dance (Brahmastra: Part One Shiva) Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, Ka Bhoot dance had one of the most unique and fun crochet stages of the year. The number was choreographed with over 1,200 dancers. Shot as the introduction of Shivas, Ka Bhoot dance showed a fun Ranbir Kapoor dancing on the last day of Dussehra. The actor also does the dhunuchi naach towards the end of the dance number.





Thumkeshwari (Bhediya) Also choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, Thumkeshwari from the film directed by Amar Kaushik Bhediya showed a sensational Kriti Sanon leaving her thumkas to speak. The crochet step with Varun Dhawan holding Kritis choli as she tries thumkas went viral and had fans across India spooling and crocheting. The song also made a fun appearance with Shraddha Kapoor reprising her role in Street.





Besharam Rank (Pathaan) With 93 million views just eight days after its release, the first song by Pathane got us dancing in no time. Rank Besharam, featuring a ripped Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a sizzling bikini, found itself in controversy soon after and yet made its mark with its unique hook step. Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, Rank Besharam actresses Hina Khan and Avneet Kaur tried Deepika’s steps on social networks.







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/entertainment/thumkeshwari-to-besharam-rang-top-5-bollywood-hook-steps-that-got-us-dancing-in-2022/cid/1905623 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos