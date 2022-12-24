Leftovers Become Legendary | News, Sports, Jobs

It’s hard to believe another year is quickly coming to an end. I feel like it was only January 2022 and I was sketching ideas for the New Year’s column. But here we are at Christmas, and the whole preparation for Advent takes on its full beauty with the many and varied ways in which our communities celebrate this season of the year.

As I write this column, two thoughts come to mind, thank you and gratitude. Thank you for allowing me to come into your lives and tell my story. Mrs. Vonderheide, my 7th grade teacher, started me on this path of collecting stories when she placed a tape recorder on my desk and told me to interview people and collect stories. Hearing those words made me more than happy. My first interview for this assignment was Rose Leibel who owned and operated the Underwood Hotel and Cafe on Main Street for many years. Then come interviews with Glen Iverson, former superintendent of Underwood, Bertha Koenig and Christine Johnson, our neighbors. They were all gracious to this little red-haired 7th grader who sat at their table with a cassette recorder and a notebook. Their encouragement is always with me.

Gratitude fills me as I reflect on the many opportunities that have been given to me – inspiration to continue writing with column suggestions and outreach beyond the Magic City. It’s always a pleasure to learn about your world through stories you bring from recipes, porcelain designs and why lined draperies are still the best accessories any window can have! It is an honor to meet so many interesting and talented cooks and bakers. I recently had the most delicious conversation with a dear lady, Louise, who is always exuberant about egg coffee made in a white enamel pot. I may never get the chance to walk the Hollywood red carpet, but honestly, stories like these and many more remind me why home in North Dakota is so special and so comfortable .

The house includes my wife, Jan, and our daughter, Lydia, who make me smile every day and who are now both excellent proofreaders for my writing. Lydia will be graduating next spring and leaving for Concordia College; however, this does not mean that it will disappear from the column.

Thinking about your Christmas dinners – Have you ever had leftover mashed potatoes and wondered how to make them amazing a second time? Here’s some fun facts about our table friends. First of all, potatoes are part of the nightshade family (like our tomatoes and eggplant). If exposed to light, they can develop a greenish-tinted toxic compound under the skin that can cause illness in susceptible people. As you know, unwashed potatoes keep longer because the dirt helps protect them from light. Storing them in a cool place makes them feel loved.

These starchy, tuberous souls with crisp white or yellow flesh and smooth brown, russet, yellow or red skin are remarkably versatile! They can be elegant in many ways, including boiled, roasted, fried, baked or barbecued. For this column, these will be dressed like mashed potatoes and now, let our hearts settle down. Who doesn’t enjoy and hasn’t loved mashed potatoes? They warmly comfort us through many situations.

This recipe was given to my mother by her sister Ellie, who was a master at all types of potatoes. She likes to make her potatoes in a kettle with a glass lid, so there was no need to lift the elevator to check them. These were served at our house on New Years Eve when I was 8 and have treasured them ever since. My Grandpa Fred came to the celebration and my mom and Ellie knew Grandpa Fred had to have some kind of potato while we were running New Years. So the reason why extra mashed potatoes was prepared for the full meal served earlier.

Once again, thank you very much for being part of Let’s Cook. To you and your family, I wish you a Merry Christmas, happy holidays that include family food traditions, and a prosperous, uplifting, and blessed 2023.

Potato dumplings

These beloved and dazzling potato bites can be served as an appetizer or as part of a meal. We keep them in our freezer and whenever we need a comforting dose of potatoes, we pop a few in the oven.

2 or more cups leftover mashed potatoes

2 cups finely crushed cornflakes

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon of dill

1 teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

1 well-beaten egg

Marbled Jack cheese sticks or your choice of cheese

Finely crush the cornflakes, add the garlic powder, dill and Lawry’s salt, mix and set aside. Beat an egg in a small bowl and set aside. Roll the leftover mashed potatoes into a 1-inch ball. Slip an inch or less of a cheese stick into the formed ball and reshape if necessary. Dip the ball in the beaten egg, roll in the cornflake mixture. Bake at 325 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

They are delicious served on their own or with a sauce of your choice. They can be made ahead and frozen and baked at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until heated through.