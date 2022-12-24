Pathaan creates history! Shah Rukh Khan star becomes first Indian film to be released in ICE Theater format : Bollywood News





Pathane is India’s biggest action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular action extravaganza from Yash Raj Films, Pathane, is part of Aditya Chopras’ ambitious spy universe and features the country’s biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the adrenaline-pumping film is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and it will be the first Indian film to be released in the new ICE theater format! Pathaan creates history! Shah Rukh Khan star becomes first Indian film to be released in ICE Theater format Yash Raj Films pioneered breakthrough technology that pushes the boundaries to deliver an immersive cinematic experience to audiences. We are proud to announce that Pathane will be the first Indian film to be released in ICE format to provide audiences with an immersive experience, said Rohan Malhotra, vice president of distribution at Yash Raj Films. The ICE theater format features side panels which, together with the main screen, create peripheral vision, giving a heightened sense of immersion with a contrasting background of color and movement. Internationally, films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, Top Gun: Maverick and Morbius were released in ICE THEATERS in this premium format. Rohan says, The format debuted in India with two operational PVR cinema sites in Delhi Projection NCR Avatar: The Way of the Water and it’s a rage with audiences around the world. Adapting and adopting new technologies before anyone else has always been part of our YRF DNA. He adds that YRF will continue its practice of being the first to adopt premium formats in India, as we have done in the past, such as Dhoom 3 (2013) – 1st Indian film in IMAX, Hindostan thugs (2018) – 1st Indian film in 4DX and MX4D, War (2019) – 1st Indian film in D-Box. Also Read: Besharam Row Row: Manoj Muntashir Says Officials Hurt Feelings More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

