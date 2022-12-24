The 5 best Hindi movies of 2022 you probably missed: Gems that prove Bollywood was doing just fine while you were distracted by Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Streaming is a double-edged sword. While it makes diverse, complex, otherwise hard-to-find movies more accessible to the masses, it does so by throwing them all against a wall and waiting to see which ones stick. A less charitable analogy would involve black holes and garbage cans. But such is the state of the modern entertainment landscape, a vast expanse of nothingness that has given filmmakers a mirage-like illusion of salvation.

Because every movie, not just those released online, is at the mercy of streaming platforms. You can take a look at a poster for Ayushmann Khurranas An Action Hero and make a mental note about catching it on Netflix. The promise of easy online access has also eaten away at the movie theater market.

But enough negativity. Now is the time to celebrate the movies; isn’t that the point of lists like this? It’s also the perfect time to push back against the frankly annoying narrative that Bollywood films are outclassed by South Indian hits. It would be an acceptable argument if people were just talking about the box office, but that’s not the case, is it? It would also have been a valid observation if they had highlighted films like Pada, Malayankunju or Bhoothakaalam. But instead everyone across India seems to have convinced themselves that RRR, Kantara and KGF: Chapter 2 are groundbreaking works of art. That’s about as accurate as saying that Hindi cinema is creatively bankrupt. It’s not. Bollywood has not changed; it always produces the same ratio of stunners and stinkers. Viewing habits have changed.

And just to remind you, here is a list of Top 5 Hindi Movies of 2022:

Love Hostel

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in a photo from Love Hostel.

If you’re trying to figure out how drastically the Indian streaming landscape has changed over the last half-decade, you need look no further than Love Hostel, the deliriously dark chase thriller directed by Shanker Raman. and produced by Shah Rukh Khans Red Chillies Entertainment. The banner once had a first-look deal with Netflix, but after a trio of beautifully awful Bard of Blood, Betaal, and Class of 83 releases, the partnership came to a quiet conclusion. All this to say that Love Hostel deserved better than being dumped on ZEE5, which is, at best, a third-tier platform (the joke, I realize, is squarely on me, given that three movies on this list can be found on it).

The film itself is deeply subversive, politically charged, and delightfully humorous despite its serious themes. This gives Bobby Deol his best role ever perhaps because no matter how many people Prakash Jha says he watches Aashram, it doesn’t make it a good show. Love Hostel is exactly the kind of movie streaming is made for; too bad that he arrived at a time when the landscape was already flooded with theatrical overflow.

jhund

Amitabh Bachchan leads an ensemble of talented young actors in Jhund.

After enduring dozens of terrible Hindi movies this year, one thing has become incredibly clear to me. There’s not a lot of room in the market for films that bear the distinct mark of their directors. Audiences tend to prefer movies that remind them of other movies. And that’s probably why Jhund Nagraj Manjules, an excellent sports drama whose every second oozes with unbridled personality, failed to make it to the box office.

Like Love Hostel, it eventually landed on ZEE5, where it still hasn’t received a noticeable boost in affection or attention. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s best performance in years, a scene sandwiched between the film’s two halves is cinema in its purest form and an accessible examination of truly thorny themes, Jhund also happens to be a movie exuberant sportsman and, towards the end, a suspenseful thriller about going through security at Mumbai airport. Audacity.

Tar

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor in Thar.

A cool western with more in mind than empty genre thrills, director Raj Singh Chaudharys’ film had style in spades, but soared with its two central performances from father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

The themes felt both timeless and timely, and perhaps that was the tragedy at the heart of the film. Thar unleashed sentimentality like bursts of violence when you least expected it. And towards the end, it turned into a whole different beast, more allegorical, like a fable passed down from generation to generation. They say Hindi movies need to be more grounded. Here’s a film that takes place entirely on the fringes of society, as it cuts through the noise to get to the root of what’s wrong with us.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Dulquer Salmaan in an image from Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

Director R Balkis’ genre-fluid thriller might seem a little too inside baseball for most; it is, after all, the love-hate relationship between filmmakers and film critics (and who cares except the filmmakers and film critics themselves?), but once you get scratched beneath its surface, you will admire its universal themes. Chup, at its core, is also about systemic corruption, the art and the privilege that some have been given to defend and chastise it.

But let me let you in on a secret: it is possible to improve your viewing experience, but for that you need to make a mental adjustment. You have to decide that Chup can’t be taken at face value and is more of a parody movie.

Monica, oh my darling

Rajkummar Rao in an image from Monica, O My Darling.

Speaking of films that play fast and loose with the genre, director Vasan Bala delivered perhaps the most entertaining Hindi film of the year with his Quentin Tarantino Monica crime comedy, O My Darling. A deliberately meandering murder mystery with a sense of social and moral responsibility, the film owes a great debt not only to the Bollywood parallel cinema of the 70s, but also to the film noir, gangster dramas and Hollywood capers of the 60s. .

And like her Netflix compatriot Thar, Monicas sleek exterior wouldn’t have been half as appealing without the slyly subversive feminism, and truly lived-in performances of her ensemble cast, especially Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte , and above all “. , Sikander Kher.

A few honorable mentions: good luck jerry, Lal Singh Chadha, Sharmaji Namkeen.