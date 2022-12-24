As another major box office blockbuster, Bollywood must understand that audiences demand a little more than a big name in the lead.





The year 2022 has not been good for the Hindi film industry. The year saw many big budget releases disappoint at the box office. The likes of Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Vikram Vedha, etc. were all rejected by the public. Even the biggest of the year, Brahmastra did disappointing business looking at its huge production budget. In this series of big budget flops, another name was added near the end of the year as Ranveer Singh’s box office star Cirkus. The latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s “A Comedy of Errors”, directed by Rohit Shetty, ended in total failure with both critics and the general public. Rohit Shetty has earned a reputation for commercial success with a string of blockbuster films, especially comedy films, however, even he couldn’t work his magic this time. While Cirkus bombed, Drishyam 2 continues to draw audiences as its box office collections hit 225 crore, becoming the 3rd highest grossing of the year after Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files. #Drishyam2 remains stable despite #Avatar invade the market will cross the 225 cr mark today [sixth Fri] [Week 5] Fri 1.07 cr, Sat 2.02 cr, Sun 2.56 cr, Mon 88 lakes, Tue 84 lakes, Wed 82 lakes, Thu 79 lakes. Total: 224.68 cr. #India business. pic.twitter.com/Ql8Aox0qvT — taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2022 2022 also saw many ‘boycott’ campaigns as people launched campaigns against Bollywood films and actors, asking others not to see their films. Some have even attributed the failure of films like Laal Singh Chaddha to such boycott campaigns. However, in a nation of 140 million people, even if the majority boycotts your movie, there are enough people living in the country to make your movie a success, if you make a good movie. “A good movie” is what audiences have started to demand these days, and that’s where Bollywood is struggling. Lazy filmmaking of signing a “big name” as a lead actor for an obscene amount, shooting in foreign locations and adding a few article songs has worked well for the Hindi film industry for years , however, audiences want something more now. The runaway success of Kashmir Files in the first half of the year showed that people will watch a movie that they can connect with. The film, depicting the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Hindus in the early 90s, had no big stars, no songs and no love angles, it just told a story that people loved. Drishyam 2 showed that people will watch a well-made movie even if they already know the suspense of the movie. Remakes such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Vikram Vedha and Cirkus failed to attract audiences, but Drishyam 2 showed that people still appreciate remakes, as long as they are done well, and the movie doesn’t hold up. public for granted. The idea that since you’re remaking a blockbuster movie, the audience will come by default has to be discarded. People flooded the cinema halls in 2022 to watch the dubbed versions of South Indian movies. KGF, RRR, Pushpa, Kantara, etc. have all done phenomenal business in the hindi belt. These films showed that people are always looking forward to going to the cinema as long as the experience for them is worth spending the money. 2022 has taught many lessons to big names in Bollywood. Even bankable names like Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh have delivered multiple flops this year. Maybe instead of spending the entire budget on signing the main cast, they need to start paying attention to the script as well. Maybe they need to spend some time researching the topic, maybe they need to try to relate to the audience. “Formula movies” don’t work and probably won’t work, so instead of repeating their formula, Bollywood filmmakers need to do some real work. However, I’m not too hopeful that the big names in the industry will try to think of a course correction.

