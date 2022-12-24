Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana cremated with full state honors





The actor, who was 87 and starred in more than 750 films, died of age-related illnesses and had been undergoing treatment since last year.

The funeral of veteran Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana was held with full state honors in Hyderabad on Saturday, December 24. The funeral was held at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam. The actor, who was 87, died of age-related ailments and had been undergoing treatment since last year. However, in the early hours of Friday, December 23, the actor breathed his last. Kaikala Satyanarayana was a versatile actor with a career spanning six decades, during which he starred in over 750 films. After his death, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav passed an ordinance announcing that the actors’ last rites would be conducted with full state honors. The funeral procession started Saturday morning from Satyanarayana’s home at Film Nagar in Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills. The last rites took place in the presence of his family members and supporters. Satyanrayana’s son Kaikala Lakshmi Narayana led the last rites. Satyarayana’s death came as a shock to the Telugu film industry, with several prominent figures offering their condolences. Actors such as Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Nagendra Babu, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Radha, Tanikella Bharani and many more paid their floral tributes to the veteran actor on Friday. Satyanarayana was born in 1935 in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh and began his journey in the film industry with the 1959 film Sipayi Koothuru. He was last seen in the 2019 film maharshi with Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde. Among the hundreds of films he has participated in as a supporting actor, his famous roles include that of Yamadharma Raju in films like Yamagola and Yamaleela. His other films include Lava Kusa, Narthanasala, and Kurukshethram among others. In 1996, Satyanarayana also made a foray into politics and was elected MP for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), representing Machilipatnam district in Andhra Pradesh. Read: Telugu veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies aged 87

