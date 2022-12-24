



Residence

Cinema News

Elm Street Remake actor clarifies alleged splits over Freddy Kreuger film Kyle Gallner, who played Quentin in 2010’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, has clarified comments that fans online misinterpreted as dissent from the horror remake.



freddie Star Kyle Gallner has clarified comments that were misinterpreted as he dismissed the 2010 film. The actor, who would go on to star in other horror projects, including this year’s Scream and Smile, played an early role in the film, which was a reimagining of the 1984 supernatural slasher classic of the same name. Gallner played Quentin Smith, a member of the swim team who is instrumental in helping Last Daughter Nancy Holbrook (Rooney Mara) understand why they are haunted in their dreams by gloved knife killer Freddy Krueger (Jackie Earle Haley). VIDEO OF THE DAY On Twitter, the YouTube channel beyond the mask asked fans to challenge themselves to say something about the generally reviled Nightmare on Elm Street redo, which Gallner tweeted”they asked this local Italian place to bring food for the artisan service truck and the meatballs were killer.The tweet went viral among horror fans, with readers assuming the comment was meant to be a shadow on the film. However, Gallner followed up on that tweet to say it was misinterpreted and was simply “share the greatness behind the scenes. He also revealed other information, including the fact that he was accidentally cut for real while filming a Freddy scene and was allowed to keep the Speedo he wore for his scene. swim training Check out the two posts below: Related: The Original Nightmare On Elm Street Star Is Right For A Reboot

Why Fans Hate A Nightmare On Elm Street 2010 2010s freddie featured a group of rising stars, including Gallner, Mara and The Twilight Sagaby Kellan Lutz, as well as more established stars like Haley and Friday night lightsConnie Britton. It was also a commercial success, grossing $117.7 million at the box office on its $35 million budget. Despite this, it became the franchise’s least popular entry among fans and It holds a dismal Rotten Tomatoes score of 14% and fares slightly better on Metacritic with a generally unfavorable score of 35. There are several reasons for the film’s incredibly poor reception. The first is pretty obvious – it’s a remake of a horror classic. Considering how much lasting love there is for the original Nightmare on Elm Street and the Freddy Krueger legacy he spawned, a modern retelling of the same story was unlikely to go well. There was also the fact that Krueger was being recast for the first time. Unlike masked killers Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers, Freddy is inextricably linked to a single actor, Robert Englund, who played him in all eight Elm Street films before 2010 as well as two seasons of the anthology show, Freddy’s Nightmares. There was little chance of a positive reception for a new Freddy Krueger unless he was absolutely perfect, but the film around the character also failed him. 2010s freddie the storyline took him to a much darker place, adding elements of molestation to his murderous tendencies, which seriously detracted from his backstory. For all these reasons and many more, no news Elm Street the movie materialized over the decade and hasn’t changed since the remake was released. More: Nightmare On Elm Street 2010 Almost Had An Even Worse Freddy Krueger Source: Kyle Gallner/Twitter

