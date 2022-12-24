Entertainment
KGF star Yash urges people not to disrespect Bollywood after success of South Indian films
Kannada actor Yash who played the lead role in the 2022 hit action drama film, KGF: Chapter 2said in a recent interview that he doesn’t want people to denigrate Bollywood because films from South Indian film industries have done well at the box office this year. KGF 2 and kantara which was hugely successful at the global box office, the actor said there was no reason to disrespect the Hindi film industry.
Also read: Yash and Lewis Hamilton pose together at a film center in the United States
I don’t want the people of Karnataka to disparage any other industry because we faced the same problem when everyone treated us the same. We worked hard to earn that respect. After that, we can’t start disrespecting anyone. We should respect everyone. Respect Bollywood. Forget that north and that south. It’s not a good development when people start ridiculing Bollywood saying: They are nothing. It’s just a phase. They taught us so much, Yash said in the interview.
KGF: Chapter 2 which hit theaters on April 14, 2022, was a big hit at the box office. Made on a budget of INR 100 crore, the film has collected almost INR 1200 crore worldwide. According to sources, the film is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time worldwide and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. The film was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
Also Read: IMDB Releases List of Most Popular Indian Stars 2022; Dhanush takes first place
While launching the trailer for the film, Yash said that all credit for the success of the first film goes to the director of the project, Prashanth Neel. I am very attached to my industry. I should get any credit for my film. Honestly, I’m glad we did something with Chapter 1. KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. A lot of people recognize me, but that’s bullshit. This is Prasanth Neel’s film. He deserves all the credit. It can even make beginners act like hard-working professionals. And he loves his heroes and his actors, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indulgexpress.com/entertainment/cinema/2022/dec/24/kgf-star-yash-asks-people-to-not-disrespect-bollywood-after-the-success-of-south-indian-films-46281.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- KGF star Yash urges people not to disrespect Bollywood after success of South Indian films
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news
- A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits the eastern Gulf region – KTVU
- Nawaz, Zardari don’t go to elections because of my fear: Imran Khan
- Will the United States be added to the “elected autocrats” of the world?
- [Link-post] Politico: ‘Former Google boss helps fund dozens of jobs in Biden administration’
- Meta and Alphabet lose their dominance in the US digital advertising market
- Learning Hockey History in Nova Scotia
- Google May Allow Updating Android’s Root Store Via Play Services In Android 14: Report
- Charlbi Dean Death Cause: Charlbi Dean: Actor’s Death Reason Revealed Four Months Later, Read Details
- King Purwa: President Kok Ganjen
- Alabama football: Bowls get involved in NIL, Tide women win by 64