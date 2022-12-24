KGF star Yash urges people not to disrespect Bollywood after success of South Indian films

Giving examples of KGF 2 and Kantara which were huge hits at the global box office, the actor said there was no reason to disrespect the Hindi film industry.

Kannada actor Yash who played the lead role in the 2022 hit action drama film, KGF: Chapter 2said in a recent interview that he doesn’t want people to denigrate Bollywood because films from South Indian film industries have done well at the box office this year. KGF 2 and kantara which was hugely successful at the global box office, the actor said there was no reason to disrespect the Hindi film industry.

I don’t want the people of Karnataka to disparage any other industry because we faced the same problem when everyone treated us the same. We worked hard to earn that respect. After that, we can’t start disrespecting anyone. We should respect everyone. Respect Bollywood. Forget that north and that south. It’s not a good development when people start ridiculing Bollywood saying: They are nothing. It’s just a phase. They taught us so much, Yash said in the interview.

KGF: Chapter 2 which hit theaters on April 14, 2022, was a big hit at the box office. Made on a budget of INR 100 crore, the film has collected almost INR 1200 crore worldwide. According to sources, the film is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time worldwide and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. The film was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

While launching the trailer for the film, Yash said that all credit for the success of the first film goes to the director of the project, Prashanth Neel. I am very attached to my industry. I should get any credit for my film. Honestly, I’m glad we did something with Chapter 1. KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. A lot of people recognize me, but that’s bullshit. This is Prasanth Neel’s film. He deserves all the credit. It can even make beginners act like hard-working professionals. And he loves his heroes and his actors, he said.