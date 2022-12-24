Top 5 Hit Bollywood Movies of 2022





The year 2022 is coming to an end and the year 2023 is fast approaching. However, for the Bollywood film industry, 2022 has not turned out to be a very successful year. In addition to hits and blockbusters, a bunch of flopped and disastrous movies hit the box office. However, there were still a few movies that came out to become the biggest hits of the year 2022, so without further ado, let’s take a look at the Top 5 Bollywood Hits and Hit Movies of 2022- Gangubai Kathiawadi Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s director Gangubai Kathiawadi was the top hit of the year 2022. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film made decent gains at the box office. Alia Bhatt stars as ‘Ganga’ who is tricked by her boyfriend with the promise of a film career and persuaded to leave the countryside for Mumbai. In Mumbai, her dreams of a film career crumble and she is drawn into the underworld. The story then features Ganga taking control of her life and using her underworld connections to rule her world. The film is now streaming on Netflix. 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the prequel franchise released in 2007 which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film’s sequel starred actor Kartik Aaryan along with Tabu and Kiara Advani. The horror-comedy film was released as a major box office success, grossing a worldwide collection of approx. 266.88 cr. The film is now streaming on Netflix. 3.Brahmastra Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra is yet another biggest hit of 2022. Despite continued boycott calls and social media backlash, the film managed to do outstanding business at the box office. The trilogy was created with a budget of 410cr. While the first part of the trilogy made approx. 418.8 cr. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. 4. Drishyam 2 Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2022. Surpassing Gangubai and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the worldwide collection stands at 321.12 crore gross. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, the film is the sequel to the prequel released in 2015 with the same cast. The third installment of the film is also expected to be sent into production soon. The film has yet to make its way to OTT. 5. Darlings Apart from theatrical releases, many Bollywood movies have also done great business on OTT. Apart from their earnings, these films also received positive reviews from audiences and critics. One of the best films released in OTT remains Alia Bhatt’s “Darlings”. The dark comedy film was highly praised by the audience. Starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma, the film is now streaming on Netflix. Besides “Darlings”, Akshay Kumar’s “Cuttputtli”, Kartik Aryan’s movie “Freddy” and Vicky Kaushal’s star “Govinda Naam Mera” are two of the recently released movies on OTT. READ ALSO: RRR To KGF 2: The Biggest Southern Hit Movies Of 2022, Find Out

