Actor Kamal Haasan joins Congress Yatra with Gandhis in Delhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Delhi Police issued traffic advisory (File) New Delhi: Thousands joined the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra today as Rahul Gandhi marched in Delhi amid pleas from the health minister to follow Covid protocols. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also joined the Gandhis yatra in Delhi today. Several party leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala were seen walking with Mr Gandhi. Later, former Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi and Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also joined Rahul. This is the second time Sonia Gandhi has joined the yatra. In October, she had participated in the mega congress walk in Karnataka. As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the nation’s capital from Faridabad early this morning, Delhi Congress leader Anil Chaudhary greeted Mr Gandhi, other party leaders and the yatris at Badarpur border crossing amid the “Rahul Zindabad” songs. Addressing the workers and party leaders, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the motive for his yatra is to open a ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ (love shop) in the middle of a ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ (market of hate). “The common man in the country is now talking about love. In every state, thousands of people have joined the yatra. I told the people of RSS and BJP that we are here to open a love shop in your ‘bazaar’ of hate,” Mr Gandhi said. said. Mr Gandhi said the aim of the Yatra is to showcase the “true Hindustan” where people help each other. “They (BJP, RSS) are spreading hate, we (Congress) are spreading love,” he said. Earlier, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to Rahul Gandhi asking him to ensure Covid ‘protocols’ are followed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In his clapback, Mr Gandhi cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent election campaign in Gujarat and the BJP’s “Jan Aakrosh Yatra” in Rajasthan. “The BJP is suppressing yatras in various states. But the health minister is only sending a letter to us,” he said. The Congress had alleged that the BJP wanted to stop Mr. Gandhi’s yatra because they were afraid of the love Bharat Jodo Yatra had received. Today’s yatra will end at Red Fort in the evening. The mega congress march, which wrapped up over 100 days on Dec. 16, will take a nine-day year-end break and resume again on Jan. 3 from Delhi. Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes and use public transport “maximum”. According to the advisory, traffic is expected to remain heavy from Badarpur to Red Fort. “There will be a graduated and dynamic diversion to ensure smooth traffic management and facilitate commuters while ensuring the safety of pedestrians on the roads,” the notice reads.

