Four Bollywood hits interrupted by politics





Here are four Bollywood super hits that were cut short by politics. Brahmastra (2022): Unsurprisingly, calls for a boycott of Brahmastra surfaced when Bajrang Dal members prevented Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji (director) from entering the Ujjain temple because of a old clip in which Kapoor was called “an ox”. The movie managed to earn over 100 crores in just 3 days after its release. The Kashmir Files (2022): A heated discussion resulted from Israeli director and International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Jury President Nadav Lapid, who called ‘The Kashmir Files’ ‘vulgar and propaganda’. Some said he was insensitive to the plight of the Kashmiri pandits. The film did incredibly well at the box office, earning over 330 crores. Padmavat (2018): Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s landmark film has endured a long series of controversies. Shri Rajput Karni Sena, Kshatriya Samaj, Bajrang Dal and Rajasthani royalty wreaked havoc on the premise that the filmmakers were playing with Rajput history, traditions and culture and demanded the film be banned. Since filming began, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have received death threats, the theater has been attacked and even expensive sets have been damaged. The blockbuster grossed over 585 crores. PK (2014): Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film drew major criticism for everything from the release of a lewd poster featuring a half-naked Amir Khan to a religiously hurtful plot. Additionally, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad criticized the film for insulting religious feelings and damaging the theaters that screened it. Despite the ongoing anti-movie protests, PK raked in Rs. 278.52 crores. These aforementioned films have flourished and achieved immense success despite an upsurge in political opposition against them. And that’s cinema, no one can diminish its brilliance! Ultimately, a film wins or fails based on its strengths alone, even if social media or some religious or political fans call for a boycott.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/four-bollywood-hits-that-got-interrupted-by-politics-193224 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos