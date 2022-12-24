There is one and only Anil Kapoor in Bollywood and he is aging like fine wine!

Bollywoods Benjamin Button aka Anil Kapoor has often put us youngsters to shame with his endless energy and curiosity to try something new and here are some of his most entertaining moments!

You may not be able to make out its appearance, but the truth is that Anil Kapoor is indeed 66 years old today! He is one of Tinsel Town’s most beloved actors and has been in some of Bollywood’s most memorable films. Of Mr India, welcome to Beta, he was part of more than 100 films during his 40-year career. Although we love seeing him in the movies, one thing that stands out the most about him is his aura and the way he still wears his heart on his sleeve even after so many years. As soon as he walks into a room he gives off that main character energy even IRL and it’s safe to say most of us hear dhina dhin dha when he starts walking like a boss!

At 66, he is anything but tired of his long career. In fact, it often feels like it’s only just begun. He often looks so fresh and nimble that he could give any of the young actors a hard time. Besides his much-talked-about look, his love for experimenting with new things while being unapologetically himself is what we love about him! Every video he’s a part of, every commercial he’s starred in is absolutely jhakaas and his eccentric nature will never cease to win the hearts of the Jantas!

His recent Uber ad is probably the most Anil Kapoor thing ever!

Uber recently did a campaign with the star called Rental Health Day where he reveals the secret to his eternal youth is actually not driving and taking an Uber instead. He made even something as small as a 30 second commercial so interesting with his personality alone!

His video Nach Punjaban with Ruhee Dosani

Creator Ruhee Dosani is known to often collaborate with celebrities but her video with Anil Kapoor went viral simply because he put his energy at 200% while dancing on In Punjabban looking dapper in his jeans and blue shirt. He is literally ready for all things fun!

Her episode Koffee With Karan

When Karan Johar asked him what made him feel younger, without hesitation he agreed it was sex, something few actors his age talk about so candidly. He also gave hilarious one-liners throughout the episode.

He’s the biggest cheerleader when it comes to his kids

The love that any father has for his children is unconditional, but Anil Kapoor will always be on the front line proudly showing off his children’s accomplishments or simply telling them how much he loves them on Instagram. His social media is arguably more interesting and active than many influencers.

Everyone is an Anil Kapoor fan, honestly you’re lying if you’re not!

Everyone likes to imitate their way of speaking. He is the embodiment of self-confidence and many people admire this quality in him. Even much younger actors for him likeRanveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor often talk about how they are his biggest fans. Just a simple example of how everyone loves it!

He is one of the rare actors of his generation to have shown his support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

In 2019, he made a movie called Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with his daughter Sonam Kapoor. In the film, his daughter plays a queer character and he shows his support for that, ignoring the things that society will say that a lot of parents often think about. But not just in the movie, even outside of it, he came forward and spoke about the stigma against the community.

Happy birthday Anil sir, you really are one in a million!