Bollywood Movies You Must Watch Before Studying Abroad

If you are a student who wants to study abroad, traditional education alone will not be enough to motivate you. Since children love entertainment, inspirational movies are one of the easiest and most effective ways to boost their motivation.

Bollywood movies are the perfect way to get away from your daily grind. The hours you spend watching Bollywood movies will not only be a source of entertainment, but also motivation and inspiration. You will feel more motivated to pack your bags and visit a new country to pursue your higher education.

Bollywood movies are not just about entertainment. The actors, the story, the plot of the film and the visuals will also motivate you. Here are the best Bollywood movies you should watch before studying abroad.

3 idiots

If you’ve watched 3 Idiots, then there’s a blank spot you might remember from the movies. Yes, the majestic Leh Ladakh. The film has a significant impact on reviving Leh Ladakh’s tourism industry. The film’s final climax was shot near Pangong Lake, which stretches and stretches between two countries, China and India. The lake is very popular due to its majestic beauty and ever-changing color. The movie made Pangong Lake so popular that most restaurants, lodges, hotels, and camps are named after the 3 Idiots movie. If you’re looking for inspiration and motivation, be sure to watch 3 Idiots because the characters will undoubtedly make you believe in yourself.

Hmm Tum

Hum tum is one of the best Bollywood movies that you must watch before going abroad for educational purposes. There is a famous dialogue from the film: Yeh Zindagi is very long and our time is very long!!

Saif Ali Khan used to say this line to Rani Mukherjee to assure her that their paths will cross in the future. If you pay close attention to this dialogue, you can take inspiration from it. The film is based on different plots such as UNITED STATESAmsterdam, Delhi, Paris, and Mumbai. The characters meet in different places and at different times in their lives, which improves their chemistry. This film is inspired by a Hollywood film named When Harry met Sally. You’ll be dying to visit Amsterdam and Paris after watching Hum Tum.

Jab we met

If you are someone who loves train travel, this movie is perfect for you. This movie features a plot of two characters, Aditya & Geet, who met on a train journey and end up shackling each other’s life drastically. They make pit stops at different locations, encountering big situations that will leave you in awe. They also visit small towns in different vehicles. They will help you realize the joy and excitement of visiting different places. If you’re worried about traveling overseas for educational purposes, consider watching Jab We Met. You will learn how wonderful your experience can be and how you can get the most out of your trip. There is a famous song from this movie named Yeh Ishq Hai which was shot at Rothang Pass. The mesmerizing beauty will undoubtedly make you visit this place once.

barfi

This film is considered one of the best films of Ranbir Kapoor. Not only the songs but also the visuals and storyline of the movie will also melt your heart. Barfi is a mute and deaf boy whose life begins at the hill station of Darjeeling. The scenic landscapes, vast tea gardens, mountains, green forests, and charming villages played an incredible role in enhancing the beauty of this film. Later, the plot of the film shifts to Kolkata where you can see the incredible beauty and hospitality of the City of Joy. The beautiful places will motivate you to go abroad and pursue your higher education.

These are the Bollywood movies you should watch before studying abroad. Do you have any other questions ? Be sure to share your opinions in the comments section below.