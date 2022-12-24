Janhvi Kapoor can’t hold back her embarrassment as Varun Dhawan refers to b***job to describe a star’s ego: Bollywood News





While we’ve had several glimpses of the kind of Tom-Jerry equation that Janhvi Kapoor shares with Varun Dhawan, the actress recently encountered an awkward moment with her co-star during an interview session. Janhvi and Varun were last seen filming together for their movie Bawal and later due to their impressive 2022 they also attended a recent roundtable with Film Companion with a host of stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Rishab Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Sheeba Chadha and Rajkummar Rao . Janhvi Kapoor can’t hold back her embarrassment as Varun Dhawan refers to b***job to describe a stars ego During the panel discussion, as the cast discussed the changing phase of cinema and the impact of the pandemic on the industry, Varun Dhawan was seen adding his perspective that regardless of the support, art and cinema will always be there. The actor also explained how the star system may or may not exist, but cinema will always survive. He had said: This star system will exist or it will not exist, that is to say that cinema and art will exist. I mean it’s a great job for everyone’s ego that you’re a star. But ultimately, when they watch movies, they just want to be entertained. great what? pic.twitter.com/5U8CriEXbZ Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) December 21, 2022 Janhvi Kapoor, who was seated next to Dhawan, was quite shocked by her comment and she immediately flashed a goofy smile. In fact, many of them were waiting for the actor to finish his statement, after which they all ended up splitting. Coming to Varun Dhawan, the actor recently starred in the horror comedy Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. As for his film with Janhvi Kapoor, Bawal will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is scheduled for release on April 7, 2023. Read also: The Russo brothers announce Varun Dhawan as head of Citadel in India; filming begins in January 2023 BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

