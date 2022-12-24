Entertainment
Bollywood box office review 2022: Thodi Khushi, Zyaada Gham | Bollywood
2022 has been a litmus test for film industries around the world. We were about to get back on our feet after the Covid pandemic, so we needed big numbers. But no one saw what was coming, and there were a variety of reasons for some major misfires when landing a few hits.
The OTT boom has made the public complacent, smacks of commerce. Jaane ka kya faayda theater? OTT pe aa jaayega- this attitude has crept in, believes trading expert Atul Mohan. And therefore, only certain films have benefited from the patronage of the public.
Nor can we exclude the southern influence which until now has been called regional cinema. Here’s a look at the successes, failures, and everything else down south.
THE HITS
The industry only got its first big net hit in the second month. Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi, based on a real brothel owner of the same name, has seen big numbers enter the 100 crore club. It was a respite for the whole industry.
And then came the storm that was The Kashmir Files. It won’t be wrong to say that it was also the most talked about movie of the year. People who have slept will call my film a sleeping tube. On a purely commercial level, although I don’t care, we have relaunched single screens. Even other movies that have worked haven’t done that. The trend of group bookings, which was common in India but stopped because of multiplexes, was also back, tells us its director Vivek Agnihotri.
The sequels also seemed to connect with viewers. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu was a sequel to the hit 2007 film. Tabu says it is not possible to deconstruct why a film did well or not. There are so many factors involved. I’m extremely pleased that the movies did well, she says, also referring to Drishyam 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, this sequel (again) managed to hit the mark.
A mountain of expectations was mounting on Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious superhero drama Brahmastra. In the works for years, it featured titans like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Bhatt. And people came out in droves to see this VFX show. Mukerji is pleased with the response the film has gotten amid so much uncertainty. It was validation. There was a lot of pressure on Brahmastra, about the box office, to bring people back. It was a colossal undertaking just to deliver it. We had seen sparks of people coming with RRR, KGF 2 earlier this year. Then smaller but meaningful ones with Gangubai.. and BB 2. I understand all of that but I was playing Brahmastra like before the pandemic. Of course, people hadn’t come to see certain films, but they did earlier this year when the films had quality, he tells us.
DEFAULT
There were many disappointments in 2022. The greatest of films, starring the greatest of stars, fell short of expectations at the box office. Shahid Kapoors sports drama Jersey, Tiger Shroffs Heropanti 2, Ajay Devgns Runway 34, Ranveer Singhs Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Akshay Kumars Samrat Prithviraj and Ram Setu, Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranbir Kapoors Shamshera… the list went on.
Mohan says the reason was: budgets failed, movies didn’t. Explaining, he says, the budgets for most of these films were out of control. And that’s only because of the high fees charged by these stars.
Sources say big cast fees can actually make up more than 50% of the projects total budget, and combined with average content, that’s still a risk.
Business analyst Taran Adarsh says 2022 has seen happiness in minimal doses. We can count the films that have worked well on our fingers. The problem is, it wasn’t just flops, it was big star-led movies, and they had a lot of money. I wouldn’t identify, but movies featuring the biggest stars – Jayeshbhai, Shamshera, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, LSC…it was disappointment after disappointment. Yes, we succeeded, but it was followed by many flops, he says.
Anees Bazmee, who ran BB 2, brings up the OTT point again when he says that people now prefer to watch movies from the comfort of their homes, which is why it’s hard to get people to the cinema. They watch Korean, English, South content and subtitles are no longer a problem for them. There are also dubbed versions. Also, watching theater is expensive. Dimaag lagake kabhi nahi dekhti public films, voh dekhna chahti hai achhi film, pehle bhi aisa tha. Lekin abhi dimaag uss tak chuka chuka hai, ki pehle theek-theek bhi lagta tha, toh unko samajhne mein mein lagta tha. Now they are impatient, they reason.
SOUTHERN INFLUENCE
Yes, the correct term today for cinema is pan-Indian cinema, not regional or Hindi. And films such as SS Rajamoulis RRR, Yashs KGF 2, 777 Charlie and Rishab Shettys Kaantara have more than justified this term. Even in the Hindi circuits, these films recorded considerable numbers. Adarsh says, I think the lines are blurry now, it’s all about the Indian film industry. People compare when the Hindi industry is not doing well, but it’s not. Other industries don’t deliver a blockbuster every week, but this year has mastered it all. Even Pushpa- The Rise, which came out towards the end of 2021, dominated the first quarter of 2022. It was a great year for these films.
In fact, North versus South was a debate that was all the rage. People were baffled that the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada industries were fine, and Hindi was not. Shetty, capitalizing on the success of KGF 2, told us recently,
BOX OFFICE
THE GREAT HITS
(RAW COLLECTIONS FROM ALL INDIA, ACCORDING TO INDIA BOX OFFICE)
THE KASHMIR FILES – 246 CR
GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI – 126.32 CR
BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2- 181.65 CR
DRISHYAM 2- 209.86 CR
BRAHMASTRA – 230.23 CR
THE BIG MISSINGS
SHAMSHERA – 41.05 CR
LAAL SINGH CHADDHA – 59.58 CR
SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ – 68.06 CR
RAM SET – 72.82 CR
JAYESBHAI JORDAAR – 16.59 CR
DHAAKAD – 2.30 CR
SOUTHERN MAGIC
RRR-275 CR
KGF2-427.49 RC
KANTARA – 196.95 CR
777 CHARLIE – 99.12 CR
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/2022-bollywood-box-office-report-card-thodi-khushi-zyaada-gham-101671885894910.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood box office review 2022: Thodi Khushi, Zyaada Gham | Bollywood
- Wall Street ends higher, still ends with 3rd weekly loss
- Our Lady of Peace restarts with positive result – Read online today
- Japan’s Nakajima Kento poised for international breakthrough
- Information for supporters: Watford v Millwall
- Lahore High Court to hear pleas on Imran Khan’s disqualification
- Over 200 million under DW winter weather warning 12/24/2022
- The best Nintendo Switch games of 2022
- With eyes on the DOJ, a complex path for Trump’s Jan. 6 prosecution
- Sitiveni Rabuka sworn in as Fiji’s new Prime Minister, PM Modi congratulates
- Watch Indonesia beat Cambodia, Jokowi prays for victory against Brunei
- Prime Minister thanks public servants for their work during the festive season with a surprise Christmas call.