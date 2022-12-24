Bollywood box office review 2022: Thodi Khushi, Zyaada Gham | Bollywood

2022 has been a litmus test for film industries around the world. We were about to get back on our feet after the Covid pandemic, so we needed big numbers. But no one saw what was coming, and there were a variety of reasons for some major misfires when landing a few hits.

The OTT boom has made the public complacent, smacks of commerce. Jaane ka kya faayda theater? OTT pe aa jaayega- this attitude has crept in, believes trading expert Atul Mohan. And therefore, only certain films have benefited from the patronage of the public.

Nor can we exclude the southern influence which until now has been called regional cinema. Here’s a look at the successes, failures, and everything else down south.

THE HITS

The industry only got its first big net hit in the second month. Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi, based on a real brothel owner of the same name, has seen big numbers enter the 100 crore club. It was a respite for the whole industry.

And then came the storm that was The Kashmir Files. It won’t be wrong to say that it was also the most talked about movie of the year. People who have slept will call my film a sleeping tube. On a purely commercial level, although I don’t care, we have relaunched single screens. Even other movies that have worked haven’t done that. The trend of group bookings, which was common in India but stopped because of multiplexes, was also back, tells us its director Vivek Agnihotri.

The sequels also seemed to connect with viewers. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu was a sequel to the hit 2007 film. Tabu says it is not possible to deconstruct why a film did well or not. There are so many factors involved. I’m extremely pleased that the movies did well, she says, also referring to Drishyam 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, this sequel (again) managed to hit the mark.

A mountain of expectations was mounting on Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious superhero drama Brahmastra. In the works for years, it featured titans like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Bhatt. And people came out in droves to see this VFX show. Mukerji is pleased with the response the film has gotten amid so much uncertainty. It was validation. There was a lot of pressure on Brahmastra, about the box office, to bring people back. It was a colossal undertaking just to deliver it. We had seen sparks of people coming with RRR, KGF 2 earlier this year. Then smaller but meaningful ones with Gangubai.. and BB 2. I understand all of that but I was playing Brahmastra like before the pandemic. Of course, people hadn’t come to see certain films, but they did earlier this year when the films had quality, he tells us.

DEFAULT

There were many disappointments in 2022. The greatest of films, starring the greatest of stars, fell short of expectations at the box office. Shahid Kapoors sports drama Jersey, Tiger Shroffs Heropanti 2, Ajay Devgns Runway 34, Ranveer Singhs Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Akshay Kumars Samrat Prithviraj and Ram Setu, Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranbir Kapoors Shamshera… the list went on.

Mohan says the reason was: budgets failed, movies didn’t. Explaining, he says, the budgets for most of these films were out of control. And that’s only because of the high fees charged by these stars.

Sources say big cast fees can actually make up more than 50% of the projects total budget, and combined with average content, that’s still a risk.

Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​says 2022 has seen happiness in minimal doses. We can count the films that have worked well on our fingers. The problem is, it wasn’t just flops, it was big star-led movies, and they had a lot of money. I wouldn’t identify, but movies featuring the biggest stars – Jayeshbhai, Shamshera, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, LSC…it was disappointment after disappointment. Yes, we succeeded, but it was followed by many flops, he says.

Anees Bazmee, who ran BB 2, brings up the OTT point again when he says that people now prefer to watch movies from the comfort of their homes, which is why it’s hard to get people to the cinema. They watch Korean, English, South content and subtitles are no longer a problem for them. There are also dubbed versions. Also, watching theater is expensive. Dimaag lagake kabhi nahi dekhti public films, voh dekhna chahti hai achhi film, pehle bhi aisa tha. Lekin abhi dimaag uss tak chuka chuka hai, ki pehle theek-theek bhi lagta tha, toh unko samajhne mein mein lagta tha. Now they are impatient, they reason.

SOUTHERN INFLUENCE

Yes, the correct term today for cinema is pan-Indian cinema, not regional or Hindi. And films such as SS Rajamoulis RRR, Yashs KGF 2, 777 Charlie and Rishab Shettys Kaantara have more than justified this term. Even in the Hindi circuits, these films recorded considerable numbers. Adarsh ​​says, I think the lines are blurry now, it’s all about the Indian film industry. People compare when the Hindi industry is not doing well, but it’s not. Other industries don’t deliver a blockbuster every week, but this year has mastered it all. Even Pushpa- The Rise, which came out towards the end of 2021, dominated the first quarter of 2022. It was a great year for these films.

In fact, North versus South was a debate that was all the rage. People were baffled that the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada industries were fine, and Hindi was not. Shetty, capitalizing on the success of KGF 2, told us recently,

BOX OFFICE

THE GREAT HITS

(RAW COLLECTIONS FROM ALL INDIA, ACCORDING TO INDIA BOX OFFICE)

THE KASHMIR FILES – 246 CR

GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI – 126.32 CR

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2- 181.65 CR

DRISHYAM 2- 209.86 CR

BRAHMASTRA – 230.23 CR

THE BIG MISSINGS

SHAMSHERA – 41.05 CR

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA – 59.58 CR

SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ – 68.06 CR

RAM SET – 72.82 CR

JAYESBHAI JORDAAR – 16.59 CR

DHAAKAD – 2.30 CR

SOUTHERN MAGIC

RRR-275 CR

KGF2-427.49 RC

KANTARA – 196.95 CR

777 CHARLIE – 99.12 CR