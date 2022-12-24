10 Actors Reddit Wants In ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

The White Lotus‘ The second season has just ended, leaving fans shocked and wanting more of the award-winning and animated series. Season 1 of the series was set at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii, and Season 2 saw a cast of mostly new characters at a White Lotus resort in Sicily.





The White Lotuswritten and directed by Mike White, has already been renewed for a third season. Fans of the show are already trying to figure out who might be in the next season and casting with their favorite actors. A thread on Reddit, in particulartries to wisely sort out which actors they think are the best for season 3.

Laura Dern

Picture via Sony Pictures Classics

Of the many actors mentioned in the thread, Laura Dern is extremely popular. Apparently, there is a theory that this star could be the ex-wife of Dominic, a character from the second season. Dern could be a perfect option for a character to join the cast of The White Lotus season 3.

Considering she’s been on other HBO shows like big little lies and Enlightened (which was written by White, the creator of The White Lotus), she understands the tone of the series quite well and could be a perfect fit. If there’s anyone who could be a viable candidate for Season 3, it could very well be Dern!

Toni Collette

Image via Bleecker Street

Toni Collette was another popular option among many Redditers in the thread. Collette is quite a famous actress thanks to her phenomenal performances in Hereditary, The staircaseand The sixth sense. Horror and thriller tend to be her genre, and she could fit the thrilling atmosphere of The White Lotus pretty good.

And, since every season of The White Lotus surrounds a murder on the station, Collette’s experience in the highly acclaimed Knives out the film presents her as an excellent candidate for season 3.

Lisa Kudrow

Picture via HBO

Friends and comedy icon Lisa Kudrow would be a great addition to the cast of The White Lotus for Season 3, and many Redditers agree. Kudrow is best known for her role as Phoebe on the hit sitcom Friends, but she had a huge career afterwards. She was seen in Dead to 2020, Neighborsand The return.

Kudrow has the comedy chops to play White’s subtle satire so well. She’s such a smart actress, and many Redditers think she plays a rich mother who “insult her husband and children.” Quite humorous, indeed.

Poultry

Poultry is an actor mentioned on the Reddit list it suits the tone of The White Lotus. Poulter has grown in popularity over the past decade for being movies like The maze Runner, mid summerand We are the Millers. The actor is extremely versatile and successful in all genres.

He will even be in the new guardians of the galaxy movie! In terms of The White LotusPoulter could easily fit into the Season 3 cast. Whether he’s a young traveler, honeymooner, or resort staffer, Poulter’s skills could definitely be put to good use.

Lee Pace

Picture via A24

Lee Pace was another actor mentioned in the Reddit thread. Due to Pace’s role in the new Body Body Bodyfans have started to agree that he could be a great addition to The White Lotus franchise.

Also, since his new photoshoot, audiences seem to be enjoying the aesthetics and fresh look they seek as an actor. Many users have stated that he could be a new age con man at the station or he could be an uncle on the show.

Hugues Laurie

Another actor no stranger to HBO’s style shows that many fans on the The Reddit thread upvoted was Hugues Laurie. Laurie has been seen in both Avenue 5 and Veep as a comedic, straight character. As an actor, he tends to understand the intricacies of the script very well.

In The White Lotus, he could easily be a candidate for a ruined hotel manager or a deranged father. Laurie is also a very versatile actor and has a variety of options should he join the cast.

Jon Hamm

Picture via Miramax

One actor that many fans get very excited about when discussing possible cast members was Jon Hamm. Hamm is best known for his role in the hit series Mad Men. He was also seen in Confess, Fletch, baby driverand The morning show.

Reddit users discussed that Hamm could and would be a great hotel manager on the show. probably be “so hated”. That, in turn, makes for great TV!

Adam Scott

Adam Scottthe Breakup and Parks and recreation actor, was another candidate from many Reddit users really want to join the cast of The White Lotus Season 3. Scott also has a huge range as an actor, playing comedy, emotional drama, and psychological thriller with such force.

Some fans think he could be a great guest. A businessman on a work trip or a pretty terrible husband were a few options given to users.

Maya Rudolph

Pictures via Apple TV+

Maya Rudolphancient Saturday Night Live actor and Big mouth star, was yet another name thrown into the mix among Reddit users for the actors who are expected to join season 3 of The White Lotus.

Rudolph is primarily a comedic actor, having been in iconic movies and TV shows like Bridesmaids, The adultsand The right place. However, she would not be the first SNL alum to join the cast of The White Lotus. In season 1, Molly Shannon played Shane’s intrusive mother.

Jane Lynch

Image via Matthew Murphy

The iconic Jane Lynch is a phenomenal contender for Season 3 of The White Lotus, and Reddit users agree. Lynch is best known for her performance on Joy like the sassy, ​​calculating and sarcastic Sue Sylvester, but she’s also been seen in The 40 year old virgin, The Marvelous Mrs. Maiseland as host of The weakest link.

Fans speculated that she might be a tough resort manager or maybe even a travel agent. Either way, Lynch would be a hilarious addition.

