



Residence

Animated

Pokmon Ash Voice Actor Reveals How Lonely Work Can Be Sarah Natochenny, the voice artist behind Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum, reveals how lonely the anime recording lines in the cabin can be at times.



Pokemon Voice actress Sarah Natochenny has revealed how lonely work can sometimes be.

In an interview with IGN, Natochenny, the voice behind Ash Ketchum, spoke about the need to record the protagonist’s dialogue without the presence of other actors. “It’s a very lonely thing, and you don’t realize the impact you have until you go out and do conventions and meet fans,” she said. Despite playing Ash for the past 17 years, Natochenny has never met Pikachu’s voice actor, Ikue tani, or Rika Matsumoto, the Japanese voice actor behind Ash (aka Satoshi). Natochenny has never met them as the Japanese cast records their lines much earlier than the cast of the show’s English dub. RELATED: Pokémon Fans Cry as Ash and Pikachu’s Anime Journey Comes to an End In 2006, Natochenny replaced Veronica Taylor as the boy from Pallet Town in the anime’s ninth season. After 25 years as PokemonThe mascots of, Ash and Pikachu will bid farewell to the franchise with an 11-episode send-off, which will premiere in Japan on January 13, 2023. In April 2023, the anime will transition to two protagonists, Riko and Roy, in the Paldea region of the Generation IX games.

Ash Ketchum prepares to hand over Following the release of the iconic duo, Natochenny posted a moving tribute to the characters. “No matter what lies beyond its final chapter, it will live forever in the hearts of many generations to come,” she wrote. Before The Pokémon Company’s official announcement, many fans believed Ash’s adventures would soon come to an end after he became world champion in a fierce battle against Leon in the Masters Eight Tournament of the World Coronation Series. The match took place over four episodes in Ultimate Journeysfeaturing several Pokémon from the protagonist’s past and Team Rocket participating in the event. RELATED: Pokémon Introduces The Anime’s New Trainers With Epic Video In addition to Team Rocket, many fans new and old took to social media to congratulate Ash on his monumental achievement. Additionally, many screens in Tokyo’s Shibuya district broadcast Ash’s award ceremony to commemorate the occasion. Natochenny shared her regrets for not being able to attend the Japanese extravaganza. “I wish I could bend space and time to be in Tokyo for this. HE DID IT!!!!” she wrote. Following the introduction of the new protagonists, some have speculated that Riko may be closely related to Ash. A fan pointed out the physical similarities between Riko and Ash and Serena, a trainer from the Kalos region. Additionally, the trainer’s hair clip resembles the symbol of the hat that Ash wore throughout his journey through the Kanto and Johto regions. Social media also revealed that Riko’s name might be a nod to Matsumoto due to their similar first name. Source: IGN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/pokemon-ash-voice-actor-reveals-how-lonely-career-can-be/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos