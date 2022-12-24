Ronan Vibert, Saving Mr. Banks and actor Borgias, dead at 58





Ronan Vibert, a film and TV actor known for a four-decade career on the big and small screen, has died. Deadline announces his passing, with Vibert’s management confirming that he passed away on Thursday December 22 “after a short illness”, he is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert. A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1985, Vibert quickly found his way to television, appearing in several BBC and ITV shows, including the miniseries Traffik, which would inspire Steven Soderbergh’s film of the same name. ; plus, Birds of a Feather, Jeeves and Wooster, The Scarlet Pimpernel alongside Richard E. Grant and The Mrs Bradley Mysteries with Diana Rigg. Vibert also appeared in the short-lived Highlander TV spin-off, plus HBO’s Rome, Agatha Christie’s Poirot for ITV and the hit Showtime series The Borgias. Genre fans may recognize Vibert from his many appearances in horror films and similar franchises, including an episode of the classic series Tales from the Crypt, Willem Dafor with Shadow of the Vampire, another vampire with the movie Dracula Untold by Luke Evans in 2014. , as well as several episodes of Penny Dreadful. Vibert would also star in hit shows like Hatfield and McCoythe Emmy darling with Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton, plus appearances on johnathan strange and Mr. Norrell, The Lizzie Borden Chroniclesand NCIS THE. Two of his last roles for Amazon Prime Video Electric dreams and Carnival Row.

