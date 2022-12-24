Industry Insider Says ‘Big Hollywood Names Will Avoid’ Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Allegations & Affair





Johnny Depp had a massive year, even becoming the most googled actor of 2022 , but not for the reasons one would necessarily like. Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard were embroiled in a nearly two-month libel lawsuit that ended in a verdict greatly in favor of Depp . Even so, allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault loom after the case, and the question remains as to the extent to which Hollywood will accept Depp in the future. An industry insider makes do not thinks the actor will be completely “redeemed” after all the public unrest. Back in 2020, Johnny Depp lost his role in the fantastic beasts movies after losing a previous defamation lawsuit over The Sun calling him a “wife beater”. Now that Depp has won the final trial, he has since appeared at the 2022 MTV VMAs, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show, and is set to star of King Louis XV in a French film Favorite . Is he making his comeback? A “savvy actor in the film industry” said New York Post this regarding the future of Depp’s career: I think he will have a career but I don’t see him being redeemed. I think the big names in Hollywood will avoid it. With Depp no ​​longer off the grid when it comes to his career and bookings, it makes us wonder what’s next for the actor. Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently shared that he “would love to have it” in the next one pirate movie if he was interested, but the insider doesn’t think Disney would give him a major role in the future and also said this: There are different levels of avoidance. [Depp] is not at the level of Kevin Spacey. I guess it’s more in the Mel Gibson range. International audiences will be happy to see it in things and probably a lot of people in the US too. But I can tell you something about these two guys [Depp and Gibson]. If you raise them in the mainstream world of studios [as candidates to anchor a film]it’s not a no, but it’s a question: ‘Who else do you have?’ Of course, time will tell, but according to this insider, we don’t see Johnny Depp returning to helm a landmark film any time soon. It’s definitely a risk for a major studio to employ an actor with a reputation like Depp right now. At the same time, the actor certainly has a sizable following that will continue to support his work. Amber Heard alleged in her testimony that Johnny Depp physically assaulted her, including slapping her three times in the same day, as well as other instances where she threw her to the ground, threw objects at her, choked and sexually assaulted her with a drink of alcohol. bottle. Depp denied all allegations and testified that Heard was the attacker instead. the Aquaman actress recently decided to settle the defamation case after already fighting the verdict because she has “lost faith in the American justice system” following the recent trial and wants to spend her time on other things. She would always be the star of the next one Aquaman sequel with Jason Momoa. We’ll keep you posted on what happens with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard following their 2022 legal proceedings here on CinemaBlend as they develop.

