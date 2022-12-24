Death of Ronan Vibert: The actor of Saving Mr Banks and The Borgias dies at 58





Ronan Vibert died in a Florida hospital (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) Ronan Vibert, best known for his roles in Saving Mr Banks and The Borgias, has died aged 58. Casting director Sharon Vitro confirmed Vibert, who also had roles in Carnival Row as well as Penny Dreadful and Rome on TV, died Thursday in a Florida hospital after a brief illness. According to The Hollywood Reporterthe exact nature of the disease has not been specified. In addition to his television work, the veteran film and television actor has appeared in the films Shadow of the Vampire alongside John Malkovich and Willem Dafoe, and The Pianist, the latter directed by Roman Polanski and which has saw Adrien Brody win the Best Actor Oscar. He also starred in Angelina Jolie’s 2003 film Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life and James Francos Tristan + Isolde in 2006. Vibert has counted the likes of Dame Emma Thompson and Tom Hanks as co-stars, appearing in 2013’s Saving Mr Banks where he played Dame Emmas’ character editor. The film also starred Colin Farrell, Paul Giamatti and The West Wings Bradley Whitford, while he also filmed The Snowman with Michael Fassbender. Alongside Richard E Grant in The Scarlet Pimpernel in 2000 (Photo: John Rogers/Getty Images)

With Dame Diana Rigg and Rachael Stirling (Photo: Danny Martindale/WireImage)

He had moved to Florida after living in London (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage) Vibert was born in England and lived in Penarth, South Wales, before attending the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He appeared in three episodes of the British miniseries Traffik in 1989 (which served as the basis for the Oscar-winning 2000 film Traffic, directed by Steven Soderbergh) before landing roles in the series Birds of a Feather, Lovejoy and Gimme Gimme Gimme . Following: Celebrity Deaths

According to Deadlinethere will be a private service for the Viberts family in the coming days, with a celebration of life planned in London, where Vibert lived for a time, in 2023. Vibert is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.

