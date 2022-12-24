ZEE teams up with Bollywood Superstar – Shah Rukh Khan to promote DP World International League T20

Launches #HarBallBawaal campaign featuring SRK to connect with cricket enthusiasts around the world, inviting them to experience the biting cricket action of DP World IL T20

MUMBAI, India December 24, 2022 ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (EEZ),the media and entertainment leader, further strengthened its strategic investment in DP World International League T20 to mark its strong comeback in the sports sector; unveiling a film starring Bollywood superstar and cricket enthusiast Shah Rukh Khan.

The film aims to build excitement around the heart-pounding cricketing action the league promises to deliver, leveraging its unique mix of rich cricketing talent with some of the best international cricketers set to land the DP World IL T20 trophy. Backed by world-renowned names in entertainment and sports, the league has the potential to increase public excitement, viewership and economic muscle for viewing sports on all screens.

The league has 6 franchise teams Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriorswith some of the biggest international T20I heroes, including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, WaninduHasaranga, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malanamong many others, making it an exciting competition.

With ZEE’s unparalleled global reach in over 190 countries and ZEE5’s strong connection, cricket fans across India and the world will have exclusive access to premium cricket content. The combined sports experience, ZEE’s marketing power, and ECB’s long-term commitment are all poised to make IL T20 a differentiated and compelling league in sports.

DP World International League T20will take place in the UAE from 13e January to 12e February 2023.

About the campaign:

the Harball Bawaal The campaign induces an instant adrenaline rush as it speaks to the myriad of emotions at play when players passionate about the sport compete on the cricket pitch. Given the frenzy that surrounds T20 cricket, this film is about how every new performance by a player settles a past score and how it all comes down to being his izzatkasawaal. The campaign invites fans to come and see the big show unfold on ZEE 10’s movie channels and its digital entertainment platform – ZEE5.

The games are community gathering points and the players involved know that all eyes are on them for every ball. The film shows a Beat, and a pitcher from opposing teams takes to the field amid awe-struck fans waiting for their heroes to regain their lost glory. In cricket, after all, the next ball must settle the score of each previous ball and maintain the pride of the players. As the two players prepare for an explosive delivery, the film’s narrator, Shah Rukh Khan sits in the crowd and lets everyone know that Price points in a sense, here the conversation about respect is hota hai. Aurjabwaisahotahaitoh, Harballbawaalhotahai. (Points and prizes aside, when the game is about players pride, then every ball will be an explosive contest

The campaign film is produced bytiqui taka and their founder JigarFernandeswho also directed the film.

Catch the King of Bollywood’s dramatic narration on the tension of cricket that ZEE will bring with the DP World ILT20 in the campaign film here.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xn23Ed1OtMk

About the global media reach of DP World ILT20:

The 34-match event featuring 6 teams competing for the coveted DP World ILT20 trophy will be exclusively broadcast live on ZEE’s 10 linear English, Hindi and Tamil channels as well as its digital entertainment platform – ZEE5. The event will air on Zee Cinema (SD & HD), ZeeAnmol Cinema, ZeeThirai, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Zest (SD & HD), &Pictures HD, &Flix (SD & HD) and ZEE5 in India and globally.

The official social media handles of DP World ILT20

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ilt20onzee

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/ilt20onzee/

Twitter- https://twitter.com/ilt20onzee

About ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL):

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is a leading content company providing entertainment content to various audiences. With a presence in over 190 countries and a reach of over 1.3 billion people worldwide, ZEEL is one of the world’s largest media and entertainment companies across genres, languages, and integrated content platforms.

About DP World International League T20:

DP World ILT20 is a professional franchise based T20 format cricket tournament with 6 franchise teams, comprising over 90 international players and 24 UAE based players, competing in a 34 match event. DP World ILT20 combines two of the most compelling aspects of world sport – world-class infrastructure coupled with the most favorable time zone for cricket fans around the world. Franchise teams include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (AdaniSportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries) and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). DP World ILT20 has received multi-year approval from the ICC and will be broadcast live on various ZEE global linear platforms, including the ZEE5 streaming platform. Tickets for the inaugural contest can be purchased by visiting https://tickets.ilt20.ae.