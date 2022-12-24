Fitoor actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of a show

On Saturday, TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of a TV show. According to news agency ANI, she was pronounced dead after she was rushed to a hospital in Maharashtra, according to cops. She played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kaboul. Read also : Shivin Narang is back at work and thrilled to be paired with Fitoor actor Tunisha Sharma

ANI tweeted, TV actress Tunisha Sharma killed herself by hanging herself on the set of a TV series. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead: Waliv police.

Tunisha made her debut with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap. She has appeared in several shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Besides that, the 20-year-old has also appeared in Bollywood movies in small roles. This includes Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho where she tried out for the role of the younger version of Katrina Kaif. She was also part of Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh as Minnie Sinha. Besides that, she also appeared in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

During her career, Tunisha has collaborated with many actors and Shivin Narang was one of them. Talking about working with her, Shivin had shared with Hindustan Times in 2018, “I watched Fitoor and found her (Tunisha) cute. And yes, I am looking forward to working with her. So far, we only had the look test and script session done. What we can say about her is that she is a good actress. She has a different view of her work because she is only 16 years old and is very new to television.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFORMATION:

If you need help or know someone who needs it, please contact your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918