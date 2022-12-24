10 Upcoming Bollywood Movies You Should Watch In 2023





Even though B-Town’s box office has slowed, the year ahead looks quite promising. If you’re looking for 10 new upcoming Bollywood movies to watch in 2023, audiences have plenty in store. Here is a list of top 10 upcoming Bollywood movies that will be seen in theaters this year. You’ll be on the edge of your seat the entire ride to the theater watching one of these 10 upcoming movies Bollywood movies, which range from suspenseful thrillers to emotional tragedies. 1.Pathan, the next 10 most anticipated Bollywood movies Pathan, with Shah Rukh Khan, rings in the new year with a bang. It has been making headlines ever since the trailer launched in early 2022. Director Siddharth Anand is behind this upcoming Hindi action thriller. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and other prominent actors star in the film. The Shah Rukh Khan movie recently released a teaser which got fans more excited than before. 2. The Archies The Archies, a film by Zoya Akhtar that showcases the next generation of Bollywood stars, stars Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda and a number of other top actors. The film is based on the famous Archies comics, which are set in India in the 1960s. In the coming year, Netflix will release the action musical film. 3. Tiger 3 On April 21, 2023, the Tiger franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will return. After the films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the Maneesh Sharma-directed film continues to follow the life of RAW agent Tiger. 4. Rocky and Rani’s love story Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, other prominent actors including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi also play pivotal roles in this Bollywood romance drama directed by Karan Johar. The A-list actors are believed to return to theaters in the summer of 2023 and bring Karan Johan’s romantic universe to life. One of the top 10 upcoming Bollywood movies for 2023 is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 5. Ms. Chatterjee vs. Norway Rani Mukherjee plays the lead role in Ms. Chatterjee vs. Norway, a film based on a true story. The story centers on an Indian couple who had their children taken away by Norwegian social services in 2011. The film will be released on March 3, 2023. 6. Adipurush Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh star in the T-series movies and Retrophiles productions. The adaptation of Indian mythology Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, shows the triumph of good over evil. Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions of the film will be released. Among the top 10 Bollywood movies to come in 2023, Adipurush is one of them. The Indian epic film is set to debut on January 12, 2023. 7.Dunky The year of Shah Rukh Khan has arrived. In Dunki, a 2023 Christmas release from director Rajkumar Hirani, he’ll star in what’s billed as a fun comedy drama. 8. Bag Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil filmmaker Atlee collaborate for the first time in Jawaan, which also features South Indian star Nayanthara. Following this, she will make her Hindi film debut. An expected release date for the movie is June 2, 2023. One of the top 10 upcoming Bollywood movies scheduled for release in 2023 is Jawan. 9. Bajrangi Bhaijan 2 Salman Khan, a superstar, ends the semester with the release of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film is a sequel to the popular Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in which Harshaali Malhotra also has a role. The film, which Kabir Khan is directing, will debut on June 29, 2023. 10. Maidan Amit Sharma, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios are the creators and producers of the upcoming Hindi biographical sports drama film Maidaan. Ajay Devgun plays football manager Syed Abdul Rahim. It is also based on the Golden Era of Indian Football (19521962). AR Rahman wrote the music. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023. Maidaan is one of the top 10 upcoming Bollywood movies to be released in 2023.

