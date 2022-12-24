Entertainment
Super Nintendo World entrance sign lights up for the first time, more figure testing underway at Universal Studios Hollywood
We are now less than two months after the opening of the first Super Nintendo World outside of Japan to the world, and we can’t contain our excitement! So just before the holidays, we decided to stop by to check out the latest happenings in the Mushroom Kingdom!
Things are starting to wrap up inland, but even two days before Christmas the crews are still hard at work!
The painting of the Toadstool Cafe is almost finished, it looks like!
The scaffoldings are back up around Bowser’s face to put the finishing touches. The sign also appears to have been installed for Toadstool Cafe.
Animation testing was underway for this Piranha Plant figurine and nearby parts.
Closer to the entrance to the field, we heard them test out some background music for Super Star Plaza! It’s the same music you hear when entering Japan.
New signage is in place to direct guests to where they can make reservations for Super Nintendo World.
As the day turned into dusk we noticed something cooler, the entrance sign lit up for the first time!
Obviously, it can be a little hard to tell when it’s not completely dark, but the panel is fully lit for testing, and the Warp Pipe’s LED panels have been tested as well.
We’re excited to travel through the Mushroom Kingdom, take a spin in Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, and eat at Toadstool Cafe when Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023! If your anticipation is too high, you can check out our complete guide to all things the original Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, we cover everything. Are you ready? Let us know in the comments below!
For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today at Twitter, Facebook and instagram.
