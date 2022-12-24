Tunisha Sharma commits suicide at age 20; hangs himself in the makeup room of the main actor of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul





In a shocking development, actress Tunisha Sharma, known for her roles in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap and other TV shows, has died by suicide at the age of 20. Read also – RIP! Tunisha Sharma wanted to go home to celebrate Christmas and her birthday with her family and friends According to Telly Chakkar, Tunisha hanged herself in lead actor Sheezan Khan’s makeup room of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The report says Tunisha looked tense on sets in recent days. Also Read – Trending TV News Today: Mahira Sharma Shamed In Press Conference, Indian Idol 12’s Sayli Kamble Hitched To Dhawal & More Just five hours ago, Tunisha had shared a video of herself doing her makeup on the sets in Vasai, Mumbai. Earlier, it was reported that the actress was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead after attempting to take her own life. Also Read – Mohsin Khan’s BTS photos from his upcoming music video with Tunisha Sharma go VIRAL Tunisha’s mortal remains are still being kept in hospital and Mumbai Police will now interview Ali Baba’s teammates: Dastaan-E-Kabul to investigate his death. Several actors such as Karanvir Bohra, Vineet Raina, Mohit Abrol and others expressed their shock and expressed their condolences for his untimely death. The 20-year-old actress was active on social media hours before her death. She posted a photo of herself with the caption. “Those who are driven by their Passion do not stop.” Tunisha started her career with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later acted in shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah. The young actress has acted in films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3. She has also appeared in several music videos including Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona and Tu Baithe Mere Samne. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/tunisha-sharma-dies-by-suicide-at-20-hangs-herself-in-makeup-room-of-the-lead-actor-of-ali-baba-dastaan-e-kabul-2285842/

