Fantastic Week 16 outlook for Cardinals WR

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is in his fourth season in the NFL. The Cardinals will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 25 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The Cardinals suffered a 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos last week and are currently ranked third in the NFC West with a 4-10 record. Cardinals starting WR Marquise Brown played in her ninth game of the season last week.
Brown was healthy coming out of the Week 15 game but was listed as questionable after Wednesday’s practice. He likely suffered a groin injury during the team’s practice on Wednesday. It has been limited to the next two days and is heading into the weekend listed as questionable. Brown can play against the Buccaneers, however, he will likely see a reduced number of snaps.
Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray is on the injured list and replacement QB Colt McCoy has been ruled out of the Week 16 game. Trace McSorley, a third-string quarterback, will be the starting quarterback for the week 16.
If you play fantasy football, you might not want to depend on a quarterback who hasn’t started a game this season. If you can’t rely on Trace McSorley, you shouldn’t expect much from Brown in Week 16 either.
This week you should bench Marquise Brown and use one of your backup wide receivers.
You might also like – Chris Olave Fantasy Outlook Week 16: Should I start with Saints WR?
Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown NFL Timeline
During his three campaigns with the Ravens, Brown recorded 195 receptions on 317 targets for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. This season with the Cardinals, Brown started nine games and recorded 57 receptions for 584 yards and three touchdowns.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos