Fantastic Week 16 outlook for Cardinals WR

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is in his fourth season in the NFL. The Cardinals will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 25 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Cardinals suffered a 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos last week and are currently ranked third in the NFC West with a 4-10 record. Cardinals starting WR Marquise Brown played in her ninth game of the season last week.

Brown was healthy coming out of the Week 15 game but was listed as questionable after Wednesday’s practice. He likely suffered a groin injury during the team’s practice on Wednesday. It has been limited to the next two days and is heading into the weekend listed as questionable. Brown can play against the Buccaneers, however, he will likely see a reduced number of snaps.

Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray is on the injured list and replacement QB Colt McCoy has been ruled out of the Week 16 game. Trace McSorley, a third-string quarterback, will be the starting quarterback for the week 16.

If you play fantasy football, you might not want to depend on a quarterback who hasn’t started a game this season. If you can’t rely on Trace McSorley, you shouldn’t expect much from Brown in Week 16 either.

This week you should bench Marquise Brown and use one of your backup wide receivers.

Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown NFL Timeline