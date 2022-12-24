Bollywood Field Workplace Review 2022: Thodi Khushi, Zyaada Gham »GossipChimp

2022 has been a litmus test for film industries globally. We were about to get back on our feet after the Covid pandemic, so we wanted huge numbers. But no one noticed what was about to happen, and there was a wide range of causes for some major misses while hitting a few hits.

The rise of OTT has made the public complacent, the trade believes. Jaane ka kya faayda theater? OTT pe aa jaayega- this angle has slipped, believes trade professional Atul Mohan. And therefore, it was only a matter of choosing films that loved the patronage of the public.

We also cannot exclude the influence of the south, called regional cinema until now. Here’s a look at the successes, failures, and everything else down south.

THE HITS

One nevertheless from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The company only achieved its first huge net success in the second month. Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi, based on a real brothel owner of the same name, noticed a huge number, reaching the number of 100 crore. It was a respite for the whole company.

And then came the storm that was The Kashmir Files. It won’t be fair to say that it was also the most talked about movie of the year too. People who have slept will call my film a sleeping tube. On a purely commercial level, although I don’t care, we have relaunched single screens. Even other movies that have worked haven’t done that. The trend of group bookings, which was common in India but stopped because of multiplexes, was also back, tells us its director Vivek Agnihotri.

One nevertheless from The Kashmir Files.

Sequels also seemed to attach to viewers. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu was a sequel to the hit 2007 film. Tabu says it is not possible to deconstruct why a film did well or not. There are so many factors involved. I’m extremely pleased that the films did well, she says, also referring to Drishyam 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, this sequel (but once again) managed to hit the mark.

A mountain of expectation had driven Ayan Mukerji’s daring superhero drama Brahmastra. In the works for years, it featured titans like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Bhatt. And people came out in droves to see this VFX show. Mukerji is pleased with the response, which the film got amid a lot of uncertainty. It was validation. There was a lot of pressure on Brahmastra, about the box office, to bring people back. It was a colossal undertaking just to deliver it. We had seen sparks of people coming with RRR, KGF 2 earlier this year. Then smaller but significant ones with Gangubai.. and BB 2. I understand all of that but I was playing Brahmastra like before the pandemic. Of course, people hadn’t come to see certain films, but they did earlier this year when the films had quality, he tells us.

DEFAULT

Disappointments abounded in 2022. The biggest of films, starring the biggest stars, failed to live up to expectations on the ground. Shahid Kapoors sports drama Jersey, Tiger Shroffs Heropanti 2, Ajay Devgns Runway 34, Ranveer Singhs Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Akshay Kumars Samrat Prithviraj and Ram Setu, Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranbir Kapoors Shamshera… the list went on.

A nevertheless of Samrat Prithviraj.

Mohan says the explanation was this: the budgets failed, not the movies. Explaining, he says, the budgets for most of these films were out of control. And that’s only because of the high fees charged by these stars.

Sources claim that massive player charges can actually exceed 50% of the entire missions budget, and mixed in with common content, it’s always a risk.

Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​says 2022 has seen happiness in minimal doses. We can count the films that have worked well on our fingers. The problem is, it wasn’t just flops, it was big star-led movies, and they had a lot of money. I wouldn’t identify, but movies featuring the biggest stars – Jayeshbhai, Shamshera, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, LSC…it was disappointment after disappointment. Yes, we succeeded, but it was followed by many flops, he says.

A nevertheless from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Anees Bazmee, who helmed BB 2, once again brings up the OTT level when he says people now want to watch movies from the comfort of their homes, that’s why it’s hard to take people to the cinema . They watch Korean, English, South content and subtitles are no longer a problem for them. There are also dubbed versions. Also, watching theater is expensive. Dimaag lagake kabhi nahi dekhti public films, voh dekhna chahti hai achhi film, pehle bhi aisa tha. Lekin abhi dimaag uss tak chuka chuka hai, ki pehle theek-theek bhi lagta tha, toh unko samajhne mein mein lagta tha. Now they are impatient, he provokes.

SOUTHERN INFLUENCE

Yes, the current good period for cinema is pan-Indian cinema, and never regional or Hindi. And films such as SS Rajamoulis RRR, Yashs KGF 2, 777 Charlie and Rishab Shettys Kaantara more than justified this period. Even in the Hindi circuits, these films registered large numbers. Adarsh ​​says, I think the lines are blurry now, it’s all about the Indian film industry. People compare when the Hindi industry is not doing well, but it’s not. Other industries don’t deliver a blockbuster every week, but this year has mastered it all. Even Pushpa- The Rise, which came out towards the end of 2021, dominated the first quarter of 2022. It was a great year for these films.

In reality, North versus South was a debate that went out of fashion. People were baffled that Telugu, Tamil and Kannada industries were getting correct, and Hindi was not. Shetty, basking in the success of KGF 2, told us recently,

BOX OFFICE

THE GREAT HITS

(RAW COLLECTIONS FROM ALL INDIA, ACCORDING TO INDIA BOX OFFICE)

THE KASHMIR FILES – 246 CR

GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI – 126.32 CR

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2- 181.65 CR

DRISHYAM 2- 209.86 CR

BRAHMASTRA – 230.23 CR

THE BIG MISSINGS

SHAMSHERA – 41.05 CR

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA – 59.58 CR

SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ – 68.06 CR

RAM SET – 72.82 CR

JAYESBHAI JORDAAR – 16.59 CR

DHAAKAD – 2.30 CR

SOUTHERN MAGIC

RRR-275 CR

KGF2-427.49 RC

KANTARA – 196.95 CR

777 CHARLIE – 99.12 CR