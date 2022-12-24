What Hollywood is wrong (and right) about neuroscience

Become a martial arts expert by downloading the ability to fight directly into your brain. Build a new body and insert the spirit of a lost loved one into this newly created person. Actor Keanu Reeves did both, at least his characters did in the movies The matrix (1999) and Replicas (2018). Perhaps you would like to tap into the 90% of your brain that you don’t use to improve your memory and thinking skills. Actor Bradley Cooper did this while playing the character of Eddie Morra in Unlimited (2011), just like Scarlett Johansson as the main character in Lucy (2014). Do Hollywood movies understand neuroscience well? If not, what is the harm? Perhaps Hollywood will provide ideas and inspiration for scientists to pursue new innovations in neuroscience and neurotechnology.

The brain science depicted in many Hollywood blockbusters sounds wonderful and could have tremendous benefits for people with nervous system diseases or disorders. Such innovations also have uses for those who would like to improve their cognitive abilities if the science were real. At present, our knowledge of how the brain encodes information is incomplete. Over the past 75 years, scientific research has made substantial progress in understanding the cellular mechanisms responsible for memory and learning, but how the brain creates our consciousness, thoughts, emotions and intellect remains elusive. This lack of understanding, coupled with the limited technical ability to download information and skills directly into the brain, prevents us from accomplishing the feats of The matrix and Replicas.

Neuroscience continues to make discoveries that can take ideas off the big screen and into medical clinics and homes. While we don’t yet have the visor worn by Geordi La Forge to see outside the normal field of vision (Star Trek: The Next Generation, 1987-1994), we have retinal implants that allow blind people to see shapes. We don’t yet have the bionic ears of Jamie Summers to hear sounds at incredible distances (The bionic woman, 1976-1978), but thousands of cochlear implants have been implanted in people to restore their hearing. We don’t yet have drugs to boost intelligence (Unlimited and Lucy), but drugs to slow memory loss in people with Alzheimer’s disease are currently available.

Technology that fuses the brain with machines has been used for decades to tell stories. Movies and TV shows such as Minority report (2002), Avatar (2009), Elysium (2013) and black mirror (2016) imagined worlds where the brain interacts seamlessly with robots, prosthetics and computers. Doc Ock in Spiderman 2 (2004) could even control several tentacles fused to his spinal cord. Although Doc Ocks neuroprosthetic technology does not exist, scientists in laboratories around the world have recorded electrical signals from inside, above or outside the brain and used this activity to control devices such as robotic arms and computer cursors. Brain stimulation with electrical or magnetic impulses has also been used successfully to treat symptoms of depression, stroke, pain, epilepsy, and movement disorders. Although further work is needed to identify the mechanisms underlying the success of these methods, these innovations lay the groundwork for future therapies.

While Hollywood movies can inspire researchers and inventors to investigate new ideas and technologies, moviegoers should remember that the neuroscience they see on the big screen is science fiction. For example, we use the whole brain rather than just 10% (Unlimited; Lucy), the full moon does not lead to more abnormal behavior such as crimes or traffic accidents (or werewolves; An American werewolf in London1981), and there is no way to download consciousness into a computer (Transcendence2014 ; Download, 2020). Deep belief in fictional movies may not have devastating consequences, but trusting Hollywood with scientific facts can lead to corrupted scientific literacy and the inappropriate use of limited resources. For example, if law enforcement thinks more crime will happen when the moon is full, time and money can be wasted by putting more officers on the streets when not needed. Films with neuroscience themes can be used to correct misunderstandings about the brain and encourage critical thinking.

Nevertheless, the promise of neurotechnology has not escaped the notice of entrepreneurs eager to commercialize the fusion of mind and machine. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is the co-founder of Neuralink, a company that would like to implant a small device in the brain to read and write information wirelessly. Synchron, one of Neuralinks’ main competitors, has already received FDA approval to conduct clinical trials of its implantable device for similar purposes. Other companies have jumped on the brain-computer interface bandwagon with non-invasive devices that are worn on the user’s head rather than implanted in their brain. Whether the public wants and would buy these products, especially devices that require neurosurgical implantation, remains to be seen.

Neuroscientific research will likely lead to the development of new therapies and treatments that alleviate suffering and restore certain functions in people who have experienced cognitive, motor and sensory loss. These innovations can also be found in everyday life with products controlled directly by brain activity. maybe life would have would be better if we could handle a phone or browse the internet just by thinking. On the other hand, society can pay a high price when brains are directly connected to machines. For example, unexpected side effects can change a person’s identity and how others perceive that person. The cost of pharmaceuticals and neuro-enhancement technologies will also likely be prohibitive for most people, and the ability to pay for these new products can create new divisions within society. The security and privacy of brain data must be protected, and access to data flow in and out of the brain must be protected. We are already inundated with advertisements when we shop, watch TV and visit websites. For my part, I do not need advertisements broadcast directly in my brain. Now there are some ideas for the next Hollywood movie!

Eric H. Chudleris executive director of the Center for Neurotechnology and a neuroscientist at the University of Washington in Seattle. His books includeBrain Bytes: Quick Answers to Bizarre Brain QuestionsandThe Little Book of Haiku Neuroscience.Kelly Chudleris a multidisciplinary artist and musician.

Remarks

Chudler, EH, The Full Moon and Behavior, http://faculty.washington.edu/chudler/moon.html

Chudler, EH, Are We Using Only 10% of Our Brains?, http://faculty.washington.edu/chudler/tenper.html

Stewart, HL and Chudler, EH Neuroscience in Film. Scientific scope25:7681, 2002.

Wiertelak, EP And the winner is: inviting Hollywood into the neuroscience classroom. J Undergrad Neurosci Educ. fall 2002;1(1):A4-A17. Published online October 15, 2002. PMID: 23493171; PMCID: PMC3592583.

Wijdicks, EFM Neurocinema: When cinema meets neurology 1st edition, Boca Raton (FL): CRC Press, 2015.