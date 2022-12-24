How the Film Fits the 1920s Era – The Hollywood Reporter

When Blanche Sweet sang “There’s a Tear for Every Smile in Hollywood” in show girl in hollywood (1930), she was not wrong. Moviegoers have long warned starry-eyed wannabes to tread carefully if they come to Tinseltown full of hopes and dreams. In The truth about star movies (1924), screenwriter Frank Butler wrote that “From all corners of the earth they come and cross the seven seas – carried on the tireless wings of youthful optimism. These pathetic pilgrims, struggling for the ultimate disillusionment.

Much of Damien Chazelle Babylon (2022) explores the dark side of Hollywood’s Golden Age. The ’20s roared in Hollywood, but there was also something bigger at play for the characters of Babylon. Like any audience in front of a film, they hunted this magic on the screen. They were looking for an idea. After meeting budding star Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), Manny (Diego Calva) explains his love of movies as an “escapism” where what happens on the big screen is “more important than real.” Likewise, Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) expresses his love for the film’s ability to help people “feel less alone” by enjoying an art form captured on celluloid and “printed in history”. There’s something transcendent about movies, as well as Hollywood history, especially in the 1920s and 1930s, that’s eternally fascinating.

Hollywood mogul Irving Thalberg (left), Max Minghella as Irving Thalberg in ‘Babylon’ (right)

Movies were an established form of entertainment, the idea of ​​the movie star solidified forever, money flowed, and business was good. Sam Wasson, co-author of Hollywood: Oral Historytold me that 1920s Hollywood was a “time of prejudgment decadence”. Babylon offers plenty of decadence and debauchery, which readers of Hollywood lore are sure to know.

Many legends circulated about the trials of Fatty Arbuckle, the murder of William Desmond Taylor, the drug addiction of Wallace Reid, the “it” character of Clara Bow and the alcoholism of John Gilbert. Larger-than-life characters on the big screen often had difficult personal lives. These people lived big, lived fast, and often met tragic ends. The 1920s were a fast decade. Some critics have called Babylon like an overloaded movie, but the 1920s and early 1930s were a grueling time of successes, failures, change and turmoil in Hollywood. Stories like the scene where the assistant director (PJ Byrne) loses his mind due to sound synchronization and the cameraman passes out in the “hot box” were also regaled by many who were there in the early days of walkie-talkies.

1920s Hollywood, like Chazelle’s film, was a constant stream of celebration and mourning. In Babylon we see the New York premiere of The jazz singer (1927), which was a major hit as depicted. What isn’t shown is that the Warner brothers weren’t able to attend the event because their brother Sam had killed himself to death to successfully sync the sound of the feature films. The transition to sound has not been smooth for everyone in the industry.

A poster for 1930’s ‘Redemption’

Silent star John Gilbert, an inspiration for Pitt’s Jack Conrad, saw scathing reviews for his first talkie, Redemption (1930). The variety derided the film as “a waste of words” and was certain that “a greater injury will be done to the very thing that is [the film’s] a selling point, Gilbert’s star rating. As Kevin Brownlow wrote in The parade passedGilbert returned from Europe to learn the fate of his chance for a future in talkies and “received a fatal injection of discouragement”.

Such real-world offshoots call Billy Wilder sunset boulevard (1950), where Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson) recounts her disillusionment with sound and its impact on her career. “I’m big, it’s the pictures that have become small,” she said, front offices “took the idols and smashed them.” The writers “made a string of words and strangled this case” where there were no more stars like Fairbanks, Gilbert or Valentino. Without forgetting John Barrymore, Clara Bow, Mary Pickford and Gloria Swanson. A lot of Babylon yearns for the glory days, like Norma Desmond did. The days when Valentino danced in his living room. With all the Wild West nature of Hollywood in the 1920s, something special was happening.

The grandiose nature of Chazelle’s film embraces the incredible, almost unbelievable stature that Hollywood found in the 1920s. Nothing compares to the level of fame achieved by celluloid stars during the Roaring Decade. Legendary columnist Louella Parsons wrote in 1925 that being surrounded by stars like Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford was like rubbing elbows with royalty. His weekly invitation to their home, known as the Pickfair, “was comparable to a weekly offering to Buckingham Palace”. Elinor Glyn, a partial inspiration for BabylonElinor St. John (Jean Smart) was “a tigress.” Parsons continued, “She never allowed the image of the Queen of the Jungle to leave your mind in her presence.” Glyn made stars, wielded influence and commanded respect before Parsons and Hedda Hopper became fixtures on the industry gossip superhighway.

The highest paid people in the whole country were in Tinseltown. The money was quick and easy, and so were the problems that came with it. Babylon gives us a boundless perspective of a time and place that enjoyed the pinnacle of fame as well as the infamy that rewarded the derision of moral crusaders across the land. Perhaps the biggest influence for seeing Hollywood as a veritable Babylon is Kenneth Anger, who is unreliable Hollywood Babylon (1975) set out a model for smearing film history more effectively than the most widely read scandal rag. Anger’s book focuses on Hollywood as “synonymous with sin”. Anger is not prudish; however, he reveled in the lascivious nature of a time when “scandals were exploding like ticking time bombs.” The 1920s were a ‘crazy decade’, as the massive party that opens Babylon highlights through dancing, drugs, alcohol, nudity, sex, and a stomping elephant.

Anger defines Hollywood’s Golden Age as a “lavish picnic on an unstable precipice” where “the road to fame was beset with pitfalls”. On the other side of the coin is Hollywood as a “dreamland”, a “home of celestial bodies, the glamorous galaxy”. Anger uses full-page photographs to explore the height of glamor and the trenches of Hollywood’s sad endings (such as a photo of actress Thelma Todd dead in her car). The New York Times describe Hollywood Babylon as “a book without a single redeeming merit”. The Los Angeles Times wrote that Anger’s book is “deceptively flat” but “offers no hint of the moral hangover it contains. If it never says as much as you would like to know about the stars, that forces you to confront more about yourself than you care to admit.Such reviews of Anger’s book may help explain why critics are equally divided on Chazelle’s film. Babylon has the same content style. A mixture of glamour, debauchery, decadence and celebrity that can rub people in opposite directions.

What Babylon offers is a perspective of Hollywood both as a place and as an idea. After Warners’ success with The jazz singer, other studios were pushed to follow suit and change the industry business model that had made the 1920s such an alluring decade. The dreamy optimism of Jack’s fading star Nellie and Manny, plus reminders that the ’20s saw female directors accepted in a way not since appreciated. Underrated African-American jazz musician Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo) points out that Hollywood wasn’t as progressive as he wanted it to be because the studios still catered to a racist Southern audience. Palmer also aptly observes that the film’s cameras are pointed in the wrong direction, acknowledging both the value of presenting his band on screen but also turning the camera to the off-screen shenanigans which, for some, can be more interesting than the films themselves.

Understanding Hollywood as an idea, Babylon operates in a headspace similar to that of Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in Hollywood (2019). It’s a fantasy explored through real time and place that embraces history while transcending it. When we watch silent movies or read stories of those who were there, it is simultaneously from time to time at the same time. The space between past and present creates a dreamlike image in our mind as we try to imagine what it was like to be there. This explains some modern touches found in a film set in the 20s and 30s. Babylon is a fantasy about an idea that happened at the perfect intersection of location and story. As Elinor St. John tells Jack Conrad in the film, “It’s the idea that stays.” Babylon captures the idea and gives us a fantastic tour through the bedrock of the fascinating culture of Hollywood as it could have been, could have been, or should have been.