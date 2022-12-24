Mayor Karen Bass rescinds former Mayor Garcetti’s final executive directive to light the Hollywood sign





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Karen Bass has rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to light up the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass has confirmed. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass ended the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote to city department heads saying there would be no replacement order. Garcetti signed the directive on December 11, his last day in office. The city charter notes that the executive directives take effect 15 days after they are issued and “shall be binding on all departments, commissions, appointed officers and employees of the city” unless “revised or rescinded by the mayor”. Zach Seidl of Bass’s office confirmed to the City News Service that Bass rescinded the order “because there were concerns about the legality of the order.” Garcetti’s directive would have set up an 18-month pilot program to allow the world-renowned brand to be enlightened. He called for a report to city council at the end of 18 months on the impact of the pilot and its success. Some nearby residents opposed the lighting of the sign due to concerns about traffic and safety, and the potential impact on wildlife, according to the Times. A representative for Garcetti declined to comment. The Hollywood sign will turn 100 next year, Garcetti noted in his directive. Garcetti said the nonprofit that oversees the sign, the Hollywood Sign Trust, “tested new technology, which allows the sign to be seen on special occasions at night.” Responding to concerns from neighbours, the guideline says the tests “demonstrated how new technologies can focus lights and help reduce the impact of lights on wildlife and ambient lights on local residents.” Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/mayor-karen-bass-hollywood-sign-eric-garcetti-executive-directive/12610371/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos