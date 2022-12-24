Hollywood nepotism debate: Lily-Rose Depp, Zoe Kravitz and others say ‘nepo baby’ label is unfair





The specter of nepotism that haunts the Hindi film industry has finally come to Hollywood. No, it’s not that it’s new in American cinema, but a new awareness of the phenomenon is there. It all started with a New York magazine article called “The Year of Baby Nepo”, which detailed celebrities, including actors, singers, models, socialites, etc., who have parents or other family ties in the industry and who likely got their break through those connections. Some of the names in the article are Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke), Robert Downey Jr (son of Robert Downey Sr), Laura Dern (daughter of Bruce Dern), etc. The piece proved popular (or infamous, depending on your perspective), with many shares on social media. A debate has even started, even if it has not yet reached the level of virulence that it has reached in India. Some believe that the so-called “Nepo Kids” have an unfair advantage over others because they come into the world with an industry connection already. And that obviously helps. Their parents must already have filmmakers and producers as friends. Others argue that while celebrity kids own the edge, the film industry is not unique in this regard. In all walks of life, including businesses and businesses, children of well-settled parents have it easy. It’s not fair, but it exists. It’s just that nepotism in Hollywood (like Bollywood) gets a lot more attention and exposure. Meanwhile, some child stars (as the Indians call them) responded to the New York magazine article. Lottie Moss, the half-sister of Kate Moss, admitted she was privileged but she never received any support from Kate. She wrote in an Instagram post: “I understand that I come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous but believe it or not this person was never really supportive of me, my parents were amazing but couldn’t figure out what I was going through and didn’t know the full extent of what I was going through most of the time.” “I was pretty much on my own, so I had to deal with it on my own and do my best, which I think I have,” she added. Zoe Kravitz, actress known for “The Batman” and “Fantastic Beasts”, is the daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Speaking to GQ, she said it was “completely normal” for “people to be in the family business. That’s literally where last names come from. You were a blacksmith if your family was , like, the Black family.” Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, said the nepo baby label made “no sense to her. It’s weird for me to reduce someone to the idea that they’re not there only because it’s a generational thing,” she added. In India, the nepotism debate was started by Kangana Ranaut, who accused producer Karan Johar of being the standard-bearer of nepotism. And indeed, it launched the careers of many child stars, including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

