Beyonce gives her first concert in five years | Entertainment
Beyonce is about to perform a concert for the first time in almost five years.
The 41-year-old superstar – who released her highly anticipated seventh studio album ‘Renaissance’ earlier this year – hasn’t played a full concert since 2018 but is reportedly preparing for an hour-long show at the five-star Atlantis The Palm Resort in Dubai on January 21, following in the footsteps of fellow pop legend Kylie Minogue.
A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Beyonce is lined up to sing in Atlanta as part of a huge event. The hotel recently held a series of massive performances, with Kylie Minogue booked to perform on New Year’s Eve.”
The insider added that invitations have already been sent out for the event and teased that tickets to see the ‘Crazy in Love’ hitmaker – who has reportedly signed a contract worth $20 million for the show – are like “gold dust,” noting that several celebrity guests will be in attendance.
The source added: “Invitations have been sent out for the event with Beyonce – which is billed as an hour-long performance – and it’s the hottest ticket in town. Then there’s a party with Swedish House Mafia who are booked to do a DJ set. This will be Beyonce’s first real gig since performing at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg in 2018.
“Tickets are like gold dust and it will be a who’s who of the showbiz world overnight.”
