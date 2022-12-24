RIP Tunisha Sharma looks back on the actress’ journey to TV and Bollywood





Bombay : Just minutes ago, the TV industry learned the shocking news from Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma has died by suicide. The actress hanged herself on film sets and the incident took place in her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s makeup room. He tries out the role of (Alibaba). Why the actress took such a drastic step is still unknown. Tunisha was the lead of the series and she has a good bond with her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan, sources confirm that the actress committed suicide in the actor’s makeup room. The late actress in such a short time had a great career to look back on. READ ALSO: RIP! Tunisha Sharma, actress of Ali Baba Dastan-E-Kabul, committed suicide She made her film debut with Fitoorplaying Young Firdaus and later played Young Diya inBaar Baar Dekho. In these two films, she played the younger version of Katrina Kaif and also shared screen space with Salman Khan in the film Dabaang 3. On TV, she started her career with Sony TV’s Maharana Pratap as Chand Kanwar. She then played Rajkumari Ahankara in Colors TV’s Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. She was also the lead of Colors Tv Interner Wala Love opposite Shivan Narang. She played a pivotal role in Hero Gayab Mode On alongside Siddarth and Abhishek Nigam. Well, it’s sad to see just at the age of 20 that Tunisha ended her life and left a good job behind. For more TV and Bollywood news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar READ ALSO: Exclusive! Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma attempts suicide, rushed to hospital

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/rip-tunisha-sharma-have-look-the-actresss-journey-television-and-bollywood-221224 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos